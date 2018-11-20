‘Glamour’ To Cease Print Magazine In 2019

In yet another move that seems to be sweeping the journalistic world of late, Conde Nast has announced that the January 2019 edition of Glamour Magazine will be the last of the print era for the nearly 80-year-old publication.

As reported by Variety, the January edition will be hitting newsstands next week, and will be readers’ final chance to hold the glossy pages in their hands before they switch fully to a digital magazine.

The current print circulation of Glamour is approximately 2 million, but Conde Nast explains that their online audience is about 20 million.

“We’re doubling down on digital — investing in the storytelling, service, and fantastic photo shoots we’ve always been known for, bringing it to the platforms our readers frequent most,” Samantha Barry, who joined Glamour in January as editor-in-chief, wrote. “We’ll be expanding video and social storytelling, with new and ambitious series and projects.”

Conde Nast has stated that the company has no intention of laying anyone off as a result of the end of the print era at the monthly publication. It’s also not the first publication in the Conde Nast family to have its print version axed. Last year, Teen Vogue and Self also saw their end when it comes to the printers, and the company is still seeking to sell Brides, Golf Digest, and W.

Even with the end of the print publication, Barry has stated that special editions will still be printed for Glamour.

“We’re going to use print the way our audiences do — to celebrate big moments, like Women of the Year, with special issues that are ambitious, lush, and have longevity.”

Barry previously worked as an executive producer for social and emerging media at CNN Worldwide.

Meanwhile, Glamour Magazine has been in existence since 1939, although it started under the name Glamour of Hollywood.

So far, there has been no word on cancellations of other print publications run under the banner of Conde Nast. For now, this means that readers can continue to enjoy the likes of Vogue, Vanity Fair, Wired, GQ, the New Yorker, Allure, Conde Nast Traveler, Architectural Digest, and Bon Appetit on paper.

Some of the company’s publications have even added paywalls to their online site, giving readers a limited amount of free content before needing to pay and subscribe to continue reading. This includes Wired and the New Yorker. Conde Nast has also started to dabble in another business: that of producing and distributing original content online as well as TV and film projects.