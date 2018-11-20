'Wreck It Ralph 2' Viewers Get To See The Only Animated Cameo Of Stan Lee's Career -- Here's Where To Find It

Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks The Internet has a bit of cinema history — the first, and only, animated movie cameo of Stan Lee’s career.

The Marvel founder passed away earlier this month, but his movie legacy will stretch on a bit longer with cameos to be spread out across some of the upcoming Marvel movies, plus at least one other Disney movie. The sequel to the popular 2012 movie Wreck-It Ralph, which hits theaters on November 21, will also contain an appearance by the comic book legend.

So, just where can Wreck-It Ralph 2 viewers find Stan Lee? Since it’s not as obvious as some of his past Marvel cameos — and because it comes and goes fairly quickly — the website Inverse breaks down exactly where and when viewers can find him.

“While being pursued by a pack of Storm Troopers, Vanellope bumps into a digital avatar of Stan Lee (all humans on the internet are portrayed as Nintendo Mii-style figures with rectangular heads). He doesn’t say anything, just looks surprised for a few seconds before disappearing from the frame as the chase continues.”

Unfortunately, Lee never got to see the Wreck-It Ralph 2 cameo before he passed away last week, Games Radar reported.

While the Wreck-It Ralph 2 cameo may be the next time that viewers get to see Stan Lee after his death, there will be a few more chances after that. The comic book titan had already filmed a cameo in the upcoming Avengers 4, according to Vanity Fair.

As Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Variety, there are more than just a few dry appearances for Stan Lee in the upcoming Marvel films.

“I’m not going to tell you what specifically, but Stan always appreciated a good surprise,” he said.

Max Anderson, the manager for the late Marvel legend, said in an interview with Comic Book.com filmed last year that Stan Lee had already filmed scenes for a number of other Marvel films.

“What we can say about Avengers: Infinity War is that he filmed both parts, one and two. We did Ant-Man, we did Black Panther. We did Thor too,” Anderson said.

While those movies will be spread out over the next several months, Stan Lee fans who don’t want to wait that long to see him on film can check out his first animated movie appearance when Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks The Internet hits theaters on November 21.