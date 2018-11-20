Here’s What’s Coming — And Going — On Netflix In December 2018

Here's everything you need to know about what is coming and going on Netflix in December.

With December just around the corner, the holiday season is gearing up quite nicely. For those who like to binge on Netflix over the holiday season, the approach of a new month means that there will be a healthy arrival of new content on the streaming giant. However, it also means the removal of some content as well.

So, what’s coming — and going — on Netflix in December of 2018?

Here’s a helpful list, so that viewers can know what to binge before it is gone. It may also help Netflix aficionados determine a December schedule of what to watch next.

According to USA T0day, here is the complete list of everything coming to Netflix next month.

December 1

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

December 2

The Lobster

December 3

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Hero Mask

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2

December 4

District 9

December 6

Happy!: Season 1

Jennifer Aniston Is a Former Pageant Queen with a Plus-Sized Daughter in Dumplin' Trailer https://t.co/DjB485dYWO — People (@people) November 14, 2018

December 7

5 Star Christmas

Bad Blood

Dogs of Berlin

Dumplin’(The Inquisitr will also have an exclusive interview with Jake Monaco — who did the musical score for this movie — prior to this film’s release.)

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Nailed It! Holiday!

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Pine Gap

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

The American Meme

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)

The Ranch: Part 6

December 9

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

December 10

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

December 11

Vir Das: Losing It

December 12

Back Street Girls: Gokudols

Out of Many, One

December 13

Wanted: Season 3

What are you most excited to watch on Netflix next month? https://t.co/40lEqoqwNi — Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) November 20, 2018

December 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: “A Midwinter’s Tale”

Cuckoo: Season 4

Dance & Sing with True: Songs

Fuller House: Season 4

Inside the Real Narcos: Series 1

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle

Roma

Sunderland Til I Die

The Fix

The Innocent Man

The Protector

Tidelands

Travelers: Season 3

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8

December 16

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway

The Theory of Everything

December 18

Baki

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5

December 21

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

7 Days Out

Back With the Ex

Bad Seeds

Bird Box

Wolf (Boru)

Derry Girls

Diablero

Greenleaf: Season 3

Last Hope: Part 2

Perfume(Netflix Original)

Sirius the Jaeger

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski

Tales by Light: Season 3

The Casketeers

December 24

Hi Score Girl

The Magicians: Season 3

December 25

Watership Down: Limited Series

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

December 26

Alexa & Katie: Season 2

You

December 28

Instant Hotel

La noche de 12 anos

Selection Day

When Angels Sleep

Yummy Mummies

December 30

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

December 31

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

Bah Humbug: All the Shows & Movies Leaving Netflix in December 2018 https://t.co/lQXEzDPDKL pic.twitter.com/JN6Bqn199n — PureWow (@PureWow) November 20, 2018

Now that you have your viewing list sorted, here’s a catalog of content that will be leaving Netflix in December. So, make sure you binge everything you can before it’s gone.

According to IGN, this is what is leaving Netflix in December of 2018.

December 1

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Groundhog Day

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Hellraiser

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7

Spider-Man 3

Spy Hard

Stephen King’s Children of the Cor

Swept Under

The Covenant

The Game

December 4

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Buddies

Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales

Spooky Buddies

Tarzan & Jane

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Search for Santa Paws

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

December 7

Trolls

December 10

Battle Royale

Battle Royale 2

Teeth

i like this movie! 'Teeth' Is the Feminist Horror Classic That Men Tried to Sabotage https://t.co/n4QZYLVtt0 via @broadly — Bee Yen (@kamoterunner) November 20, 2018

December 15

Step Up 2: The Streets

December 16

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

December 17

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

December 19

Ip Man: The Final Fight

December 20

Disney’s Moana

Food, Inc.

I Give It a Year

December 22

Spotlight

December 25

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

December 31

Troy

So, there you have! The full list of what is coming to — and leaving — Netflix over the next month or so.

And for those that need to know what is leaving Netflix in November, you can view the Inquisitr‘s list of content for the current month.