Kylie Jenner ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ With Travis Scott But Doesn’t Want To Get Married Just Yet, Per ‘HL’

Right now, life is perfect for Kylie Jenner and she couldn’t be happier with boyfriend Travis Scott. But according to Hollywood Life, Jenner doesn’t want to mess up what she already has going on for her by rushing down the aisle.

A source close to the reality star says that Jenner is currently incredibly happy with the way that her life and relationship with Travis are going. As most fans know, she and daughter Stormi are currently touring with Scott for his AstroWorld Tour and Kylie has been posting photos from the travels on her Instagram story and page. It’s clear to see that she’s having a blast.

“Kylie is crazy in love with Travis, she literally couldn’t be happier, and she feels like everything in her life is perfect right now. She has this amazing guy who worships the ground she walks on, a beautiful baby girl, and a mega-successful business empire. Everything is so great that Kylie doesn’t even want to think about getting married right now, as she kind of figures that if it ain’t broke why fix it?”

The same source goes on to say that while marriage is not in the cards for the happy couple at this current moment, that doesn’t mean that it’s totally out of the question, especially not in the future. Kylie and Travis are reportedly fully committed to each other but Kylie just doesn’t feel the need to be stressed out and overwhelmed with wedding planning right now.

Additionally, the source says that Jenner and Scott already feel like they’re married, with Travis even referring to Jenner as “wifey” from time to time and they don’t need a piece of paper to confirm that they’re married since it already feels that way.

And while she is currently busy touring the country with her boyfriend, that doesn’t stop her from running her makeup empire on the road. As the Inquisitr shared, the lip kit mogul just launched her highly anticipated 2018 Holiday Collection. According to Jenner’s website, customers can either purchase individual items from the collection like lipsticks and eyeshadows, or they can purchase the whole entire holiday bundle for $375. Many items from the popular collection have already sold out.

Additionally, Kylie took to her Instagram account today to tease yet another upcoming collab that she is doing with sister Kim Kardashian. Jenner shared multiple photos of the two sisters rocking matching bobs while also announcing that customers can start shopping that collection on Black Friday.

“So excited to be launching KKW X KYLIE round 2 with my sister @kimkardashian ✨ we have a brand new 4 piece lip set launching this BLACK FRIDAY on KylieCosmetics.com! We are wearing shade SOUL SISTER,” Jenner wrote.

Seems like Kylie really is at the top of the world right now.