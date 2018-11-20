Australia-Based Instagram Model Rosanna Arkle Sizzles In Sexy Ensembles, Flaunts Her Assets In Newest Snaps

Rosanna Arkle is a force to be reckoned with on Instagram, as the influencer and model has built up quite the following and brand as a result of her efforts over the past few years. Arkle, who was born in New Zealand and now calls Australia home, recently shared some new snaps to her page that have her followers buzzing.

Arkle has appeared in Playboy and Sports Illustrated in the past, and she previously was seen on a reality television show in Australia called The GC. Rosanna has transitioned those initial gigs into a solid social media following and now she’s made a full-time career out of carefully cultivating what she shares and endorses.

This New Zealand native currently has 4.2 million followers on Instagram, and she regularly shares photos showing her in bikinis, workout clothes, and flashy, curve-hugging dresses. Arkle isn’t shy about flaunting what she’s got and she clearly knows which angles best showcase her curvaceous booty and buzzworthy cleavage.

In one recent Instagram post, Rosanna was wearing a gorgeous blue bikini and she noted that the picture had been taken in the rice fields of Bali. The bikini is a set from Harlyn Summer, and it looks as if Arkle is wearing the Blue Crush Harlow top with the matching Classic bottoms.

The shot of Arkle in this setting is absolutely gorgeous, as the bandeau top shows a bit of underboob along with plenty of cleavage. In addition, the angle of the photo perfectly highlights her long legs and flat tummy.

Rosanna can pull off bold and bright colors easily, as can be seen in another recent post where she’s wearing a bright pink Fashion Nova dress. Arkle joked about being a rule breaker and she was nearly busting out of the hot pink Cut to the Chase Mini Dress as she vamped for the camera.

The stretch fabric of the mini dress hugged Arkles’s curvy figure and the cutout showcased her taut abs. The low-cut neckline was perfect for Rosanna’s ample bustline and the model was clearly feeling confident in this stunning piece.

Arkle shared with Gold Coast Bulletin a while back that she never envisioned turning her Instagram page into a full-time career, but that’s where she’s at now. She explained that she can make $3,000 for a single ad or endorsement post on her Instagram page and she’s embraced the “amazing lifestyle” she’s been able to build as a result.

It looks like Rosanna Arkle has mastered the craft of what it takes to be successful as a model and influencer these days on Instagram. She knows how to work her curves to her advantage and it looks like her 4.2 million followers can’t get enough of her.