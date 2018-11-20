Model Yovanna Ventura Flaunts Her Figure In Sexy Neon-Yellow Bikini In Latest Snaps

Yovanna Ventura, the young model who used to date Justin Bieber, is sharing new sultry photos to her Instagram page that her followers are loving. Ventura has been keeping busy and is on the go quite a bit lately, and her most recent Instagram Stories are giving fans a taste of what she’s been doing.

In recent days, Yovanna Ventura was playing around in Miami, Florida, where she grew up, and as the Inquisitr detailed, this was set to be her last weekend in Miami before her birthday. As it happens, Ventura’s birthday comes in just a few days and it seems that she’ll likely be celebrating in New York City, the city she calls home these days.

Before leaving Miami, Yovanna hit the beach wearing a tiny neon-yellow bikini and she didn’t hesitate to flaunt her stuff. The bikini was a Livincool set that was the perfect fit for the slender model. The bikini top flaunted her cleavage and synced perfectly with the matching bottoms that showcased Ventura’s slim legs and flat tummy.

In the photos, Yovanna wore a simple gold necklace around her neck and some drop earrings and she kept her long, dark hair swept back. One of the shots that Ventura shared via her Insta Stories was particularly sultry, as it showed her lying on her hip on a towel as the perfect camera angle showed off Ventura’s perfect bikini body.

It seems that these shots were just taken in Miami Beach and she looked sultry and gorgeous in each of the shots she shared. Ventura also shared a sexy shot after getting her hair done by her favorite hairdresser, and she was dressed casually in a striped dress that once again shared a peek at her cleavage.

Ventura, whose mother and father are both Dominican, looks stunningly gorgeous without even making much of an effort. Tuesday morning, she shared a simple photo to her Instagram page saying she had “morning head” and her followers would love to look that amazing on an average morning.

Another recent post had Yovanna telling her followers to look in the mirror and realize that’s who one’s competition is, and that seems like a great philosophy for the hot model to follow. Not long ago, Ventura talked with BET about the collaboration she was working on with Revolve and she admitted that she’s not very good at simply chilling out as she feels there’s always something work-related she could be doing.

The model has lofty goals and she isn’t stopping until she achieves them. Yovanna Ventura has come a long way since being romantically linked to Justin Bieber and briefly, The Weeknd, and it looks as if her focus is entirely on her growing career at the moment. Based on the feedback she’s getting from her 5.3 million Instagram followers, she’s certainly on the right track.