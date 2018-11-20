Samantha Hoopes Goes Braless, ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model Shares Who ‘Brings Out The Best In Me’

Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model Samantha Hoopes looked gorgeous this past weekend as she joined her SI family for a charity event in Miami, Florida. She looked sexy and casual during the day for the soccer match and glamorous for the evening events, and her fans love her in both types of settings. In Hoopes’ latest Instagram snap, she went in a slightly different direction in terms of her look and this one seems to be a hit as well.

As the Inquisitr detailed, over the weekend Samantha Hoopes shared some updates on Instagram showing an adorable puppy with her. The pup made an appearance on Samantha’s Instagram page again on Tuesday, and the two clearly adore one another.

Hoopes said that this adorable pup is the one who brings out the best in her, and those who follow the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model have seen this sweet canine before. The little teacup pup’s name is Mila Marie, and she seemingly stays quite close to her mama’s side.

Previous Instagram posts have shown Mila taking her first trip to Europe with Hoopes, and apparently, she even regularly takes showers with Samantha on Mondays. She’s been popping up in updates of Samantha’s since she joined Instagram over three years ago and it’s clear that she’s gone on many grand adventures.

Mila isn’t the only part of Samantha’s latest social media update that is nudging her followers to take notice. Hoopes was holding the pup in her lap as she sat in a chair, and she was wearing a casual, yet sexy, look. The Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model had on jeans and a striped, gauzy top, and it looks as if she was braless under the top that showed a peek of her midriff along with a touch of cleavage and the sexy curve of one of her breasts.

Hoopes had on some drop earrings, perhaps the ones she wore as she glammed up last weekend, and she had her hair pulled back into a ponytail or bun. Samantha looked fresh-faced and had little to no makeup on and her 1.1 million Instagram followers thought it was a gorgeous look on her.

Samantha’s Instagram followers loved the shot of Mila, the gorgeous top, and the sexy look and were quick to praise Hoopes on all three counts. It looks like Samantha Hoopes is laying low for a day or two after her busy weekend attending the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” charity event in Miami and her fans will be anxious to see what project she tackles next.