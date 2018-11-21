Pink Flaunts Her Fantastic Curves In Sexy Red Bathing Suit, Deems Herself A ‘Hot Mess’

Pink is showing off her bathing suit body, and the mother-of-two looks good as she hits the beach with her girlfriends in Mexico.

According to a Tuesday, Nov. 20, report by the Daily Mail, Pink was photographed by paparazzi as she celebrated a girlfriend’s bachelorette party. The group all donned matching bathing suits, and the singer flaunted her famous curves in the process.

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, was snapped wearing a sexy one-piece bathing suit with the words “hot mess” printed across it. The singer also donned a green head scarf that covered up her hair, and sported a pair of dark sunglasses to keep her eyes shielded while having fun in the sun. She also accessorized by wearing layered gold necklaces, and large hoop earrings.

The day before being spotted out with her friends in matching bathing suits, Pink posted a video to her Instagram account as she Salsa danced. “Te amo Mexico,” she captioned the clip of her dancing around.

In the video, the singer dons a pair of comfy-looking baggy pants, a black tank top with spaghetti straps, and a white head scarf. The next night the dance practice seemed to come in handy.

Pink posted yet another video of herself Salsa dancing at a restaurant as she wears a long, white frock with a floral print, black thong flip flops, a hat, and gold chains around her neck. “Viva la Mexico,” she captioned the dancing video.

According to Broadway World, Pink will join other artists such as Chris Stapleton, Norah Jones, Mark Ronson, Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, and Shawn Mendes to perform at the 2019 Musicares Person Of The Year. This year the show will honor country music legend and beloved icon Dolly Parton.

Pink and the others will honor Parton due to her significant accomplishments in various charitable causes. The proceeds from the tribute will support Musicares, a charity that was founded by the Recording Academy that supports people in times of hardships such as financial need, medical issues, and more.

“The Musicares Person of the Year tribute is one of the most prestigious events held during GRAMMY Week. The Person of the Year gala will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive and unparalleled selection of luxury items, VIP experiences, and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests,” the site states.

Fans cans see Pink and the others perform when the event airs on CBS in February.