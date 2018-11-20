Blac Chyna Trolls Tekashi 6ix9ine, 50 Cent Tells The Jailed Rapper To Lose His Number

Chyna mocked the viral '#Free6ix9ine' hashtag by commenting, 'Free Never mind - Nevermin.......'

Reactions to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s arrest and indictment on federal racketeering and weapons charges have been trickling onto social media from both his supporters and his rivals in the industry. Among the most notable names to speak on the controversy have been Blac Chyna and 50 Cent – neither of whom had much of anything helpful to say, although they each did get a laugh out of followers.

In a video that TMZ released amidst the whirlwind of headlines that followed news of the Brooklyn rapper’s detainment, Compton’s own YG is seen cussing out an Aussie fan who showed up at Melbourne airport wearing a 6ix9ine shirt. Conversely, a video that has been making its rounds on the internet was published by HotNewHipHop to show Lil Pump getting the crowd to chant “Free 6ix9ine” during his most recent show in the U.K. The contrasting responses to what so far projects to be a grim fate for 6ix9ine is a testament to just how polarizing he’s been throughout his year-long campaign for rap supremacy.

For the record, it isn’t a secret that Tekashi has feuded with YG over what has been interpreted by some to be the rainbow-haired recording artist’s refusal to respect the L.A. streets. Thus, it comes as no surprise to see that he doesn’t exactly sympathize as Tekashi finds himself facing life behind bars for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery and a couple of shootings. Neither did it come off as a shocker for blogs like VladTV to reveal how Trippie Redd mocked his friend-turned-enemy by posting a video of himself dancing to Akon’s 2004 hit “Locked Up.”

However, remarks that 50 Cent, particularly on Instagram, has issued on the matter may leave some scratching their heads. The G-Unit mogul has been one of Tekashi’s biggest supporters ever since ThisIs50 creative director DJ Pvnch backed the 22-year-old with the credibility he needed to get played on the radio. In fact, 50 has gone so far as to refer to Tekashi as his son on multiple occasions, and as time has gone by, more and more observers have compared the two as the game’s most notorious trolls.

In spite of all that, 50 addressed the news of the indictment by warning Tekashi that he had better look elsewhere before ringing him up with the feds tracking his calls. In gauging how crude and straightforward 50 Cent is known to be in his approach to drama, the likelihood is that he was simply keeping it real given the precarious situation Tekashi has gotten himself into.

Where Blac Chyna could have been coming from with her reaction to the bust may be a separate issue entirely. As Hollywood Unlocked reported back in April, there was actually a moment in time when it appeared Tekashi was attempting to flirt with the Kardashian family adversary. However, it ought to be noted that she was just coming out of a relationship with YBN Almighty Jay, who as an artist with Rap-A-Lot records, which likely led her to develop a relationship with label heir J. Prince Jr. – who at the time was beefing with Tekashi.

Upon hearing that he was taken into custody, Chyna shared a post that The Shade Room put up about the developments, only she appeared to mock his imprisonment. The post has since been deleted from her Instagram page, but Celebrity Insider was among several publications that got a chance to forward it along.

“Free Never mind – Nevermin…….” the caption read.