Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Enjoys ‘Island Time’ In Barely-There Bikini

While half of the world braces for the cold temperatures that come with the winter season, many are lucky to travel to areas that boast warmer climates, donning short shorts and bikinis while the not-as-fortunate layer on yet another sweatshirt in an attempt to bundle up.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was one of the lucky ones, and wasn’t afraid to flaunt her fun in the sun to her 8.6 million followers on Instagram. In an envy-inducing set of photos, Rosie enjoyed “island time” on a beautiful beach — while also showing off her killer body.

The 31-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel donned nothing more than a simple cleavage-baring bandeau bikini while laying on the sand and taking in the island’s incredible views. Despite just giving birth to her son — Jack Oscar Statham — a little more than a year ago, her insanely toned midsection would make anybody think otherwise. Her curvaceous backside was put on full display in a pair of cheeky matching bottoms that sat high on her hips.

Another set of photos from Rosie’s alluring vacation — this time with a black-and-white filter — garnered attention from thousands of fans, including Khloe Kardashian, who simply commented “Wowwwwwwwwww.” Model Karlie Kloss commented in the form of the bomb emoji, most likely in reference to the Transformer‘s star’s bombshell body.

As noted by Page Six, Rosie, who is engaged to popular action film actor Jason Statham, recently shared what made her go from model to businesswoman when she appeared on an episode of the podcast Girlboss Radio with Sophia Amoruso.

She explained that she saw the opportunity to be in the driver’s seat of a business with her own name attached to it, which is why she chose to hang up her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings and launch Rose Inc. On its website, Rosie describes her company as “a chance to highlight and learn from the hairdressers, makeup artists, designers, creatives, influencers, and other image makers who are defining beauty on their own terms.”

“I’ve always been so aware that modeling is perhaps going to have a very short shelf life,” she explained during her feature on the podcast. “I remember one of my first-ever agents saying to me, ‘You know, you better save your money because you’ll be done by the time you’re 27.’ I’m 31. It’s definitely different from how it was when I was 25, but it’s different in a good way. There is a shelf life to it, unless you build out something for yourself. I wanted to have something on my own.”