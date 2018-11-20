Moynahan shares custody of her son with his father Tom Brady

Blue Bloods actor Bridget Moynahan and supermodel Gisele Bundchen seriously got off on the wrong foot with Patriots QB Tom Brady squarely in the middle, but the two mothers have found a way to work together, and Moynahan and Brady are co-parenting well according to emails which were made public in the deflate-gate scandal, says Boston.

Cheat Sheet says that Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan had broken things off two months before she discovered she was pregnant, and he had already started dating Bundchen. So it was tricky for all parties to have a baby on the way at the same time another relationship was just taking off.

But Brady and Bundchen stayed together, and seven months later, John Edward Thomas Moynahan (known as Jack) arrived, and even before the model married Brady, she was an instant stepmom to an infant.

Bundchen says she realizes Jack has a mother, but still feels like he’s a part of her.

“I understand that he has a mom, and I respect that. But to me, it’s not like because somebody else delivered him, that’s not my child — I feel it is, 100 percent.”

On her Instagram page, the Brazilian model frequently posts photos of Jack along with his two siblings as a family.

If there was any bad blood at the start between Moynahan and Bundchen, it’s now in the past, as the two women have Jack as their priority. A few years ago, a photo was snapped of Bridget and Gisele embracing when Moynahan dropped Jack off at his dad’s house.

Cheat Sheet reveals that as part of Brady’s deflate-gate investigation he had to turn over many of his emails for scrutiny. In the block of emails was the correspondence between Moynahan and Brady talking about how well Jack was doing in school at that time.

Moynahan: “Isn’t it cool that Jack got a reading award? he gets to wear a reading star pin now too. So proud.”

Brady: “He is such a smart boy. And he is a hard worker. I’m so proud of him.”

This and other conversations were never meant to be made public, yet it shows that the two parents can keep it simple and focus on Jack.

According to a previous Inquisitr report, in her recently released memoir Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life, Gisele Bundchen says that Moynahan’s pregnancy so early in her relationship with Brady complicated things.

“It wasn’t the ideal situation for anyone — there’s no manual to prepare you for that.”

But both parties agree that Jack is lucky that he has two families which are able to work together.