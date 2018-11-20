‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Devon Goes Wild!

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, November 20, features Victoria destroying the footage of J.T.’s murder cover-up, while Tessa hides another copy she had kept for safety and security measures. Meanwhile, Rey explains his relationship to Sharon, and Nate confronts Devon.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) failed to follow through on her plan to reconnect with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). However, after some pushing from Sharon (Sharon Case), Mariah sucked it up and went ahead with an attempt to reunite with her lying girlfriend. Mariah goes to Tessa’s, and tells her that she was right about everything the Fab Four did to J.T. She did not reveal to Tessa that the women know that J.T.’s body is missing, though.

Mariah told Tessa that she hated that Tessa blackmailed Sharon, but ultimately, they tried to move forward. Mariah informed Tessa that she wanted to move back in as long as Tessa donated the money and destroyed the footage of the women committing the crime. Once Mariah took the thumb drive, though, Tessa hid cash and another drive with the footage inside of a teddy bear.

Mariah took the drive to Sharon, and Tessa boxed up the bear. Later, when Mariah showed back up at Tessa’s, Tessa lied and said she’d gotten rid of everything. Mariah agreed that she’d move back in the next morning.

Meanwhile, Sharon asked Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) questions about his relationship with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Sharon realized that Mia and Rey weren’t sharing a bed, and Rey told her about Mia’s history of fighting for everything she’s ever had. Sharon and Rey decided to keep their distance. However, later, Sharon took Rey some bagels at work. Rey revealed that Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) lawyer filed a harassment complaint — and told Sharon some confidential information about the case.

Then, talk turned to how Rey knew that Mia wasn’t over Arturo (Jason Canela) when he married her, and eventually he worked more and stayed away. That drove Mia into Arturo’s arms. Rey told Sharon that he wants to fix things with Mia, and Sharon realized that Rey loves his wife.

Later, Sharon and Victoria marveled at how clear their faces were on the footage. Victoria ended up smashing the drive with a hammer to destroy all of the evidence, but Sharon reminded her they could not trust Tessa. Victoria said that she wasn’t trusting Tessa. Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers reveal that tomorrow Victoria reaches out to her ex-husband Billy, but can he help?

Finally, the Ashby’s planned to visit Lily (Christel Khalil) in prison for Thanksgiving, but Devon (Bryton James) wasn’t around. Later, Nate (Brooks Darnell) realized that Devon blew off his family to host a work party — and he confronted Devon, but Devon said that he’d already seen Lily plenty.