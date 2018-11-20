Olivia Culpos Flaunts Killer Curves On Instagram As She Admits She Wants A Baby

Olivia Culpo may be a lot of things, such as a famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. However, it is her status as an aunt that she seems to love the most.

On Tuesday, Nov. 20, Olivia Culpo shared a sweet photo of herself snuggling up to her baby nephew, Remi. In the cute Instagram snapshot, the model gazes lovingly at her nephew as he smiles for the camera.

In the caption of the photo, Olivia reveals that she misses her baby, and then says she’s just joking, that Remi is of course not her baby, but that she wants one of her own.

Culpo is seen rocking a sexy look in the picture. The model dons a two-piece tan spandex ensemble with white stripes down it. The pants hugged Olivia’s famous curves, while the crop top showed off her ample cleavage.

Olivia wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled straight as it hung down her back, and donned some bracelets on her right hand, and the watch that she had bought to gift to her boyfriend, NFL player Danny Amendola, before their split.

It seems that Culpo has decided to keep the $12K Rolex for herself, and has been spotted wearing it a few times since ending her relationship with Amendola, who was caught by paparazzi getting cozy on the beach with bikini clad Miami sports reporter, Bianca Peters, while Olivia was away in Australia to shoot photos for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

As previously reported by the Inqusitr, Olivia Culpo has been dealing with her break up by spending a ton of time with her family, including her sister, Aurora, and nephew Remi.

Meanwhile, Danny Amendola has been spending time with his friends, and was recently spotted hitting the same beach where he was photographed with Bianca Peters with his buddies to beat his break up blues.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Culpo says she’s not ready to date again following the split.

“No. For the record, no,” the model stated, adding that she had a lot on her plate in the coming months. “I have a Sports Illustrated event this weekend in Miami, then I’m going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving. Then I’m filming a new show in L.A., so a little bit of acting. Then I have another fashion line coming in a few months,” she told the outlet.

Fans can keep up with Olivia Culpo via her Instagram account.