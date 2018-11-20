Black Chyna Facing Backlash After Pushing Skin Lightening Cream

Reality TV star and model star Blac Chyna a is facing serious pushback after endorsing a cream intended to lighten skin. The 30-year-old teamed up with Whitenicious by Dencia to create a skin brightening lotion in a Swarovski-studded jar that costs $250 a pop. The reaction from fans was swift, with people calling her out for promoting colorism by glorifying “skin bleaching.”

Chyna posted a photo of herself, featuring skin that appears to be lighter than is typical for the model, holding a gold jar of cream. The caption for the post is an invitation to a Whitenicious x Blac Chyna Collection shopping event in Nigeria.

According to the Whitenicious website, the “diamond illuminating and lightening cream” lightens skin without bleaching it and reduces the appearance of “dull, discoloured skin.” It also claims to give skin a “brightening glow.”

Fans were not happy with Chyna’s collaboration with the company, calling on the model to stop advocating for a European beauty standard. It is also the 30-year-old’s first trip to the country, which some fans feel exacerbates the problem.

“Blac Chyna is really going to launch her whitening cream in Nigeria. On her first ever trip to Africa,” said one social media user.

“Blac Chyna is taking advantage of the insecurities of colourism and self hate. She is disgusting. Skin whitening cream is horrible. This should not be advertised and she is choosing Africa for a reason. Shameful.” said another Twitter user.

Blac Chyna is going to Lagos, Nigeria to promote a bleaching cream and I am honestly disgusted. — Hawa. (@MsJah_) November 20, 2018

“I have a personal vow with myself to avoid arguing with other BW on social media however @BLACCHYNA you’re a dickhead for this. As a BW and as a Nigerian I think you’re vile for being complicit in something so damaging. Bleaching creams are not cool,” said actress Kelechi Okafor.

Others joked that Chyna is just trying to pay bills, a reference to the fact that she has been in the news this week after calling out ex Rob Kardashian for living what she calls a lavish life, while refusing to give the same to their daughter Dream.

“So my children aren’t supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha?” she said on an Instagram Story. “As a single mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve….WOW!!!”

Kardashian and Chyna have been in a battle over child support payments. Kardashian recently filed a request to lower his $20,000 per month child support saying that he can “no longer afford” the steep cost.