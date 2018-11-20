Democrats To Investigate Ivanka Trump’s Use Of Personal Email For White House-Related Business

House Democrats are planning to investigate the allegations that Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka used a private email server to exchange emails regarding government business.

According to the Washington Post, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee is set to determine whether Ivanka violated federal law by using her personal email account for White House-related business, a Democratic staffer on the committee said on Tuesday.

“We plan to continue our investigation of the Presidential Records Act and Federal Records Act, and we want to know if Ivanka complied with the law,” said the aide, who had to make the statement anonymously.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee will be led by the Democratic Party as of next year, in the new Congress. And now, liberal watchdog group American Oversight, whose record requests led to the revelation that Ivanka (who currently serves as an adviser to President Trump) used her personal email to send hundreds of business emails, said that “it is incumbent on Congress to investigate this matter immediately.”

“The parallels between Ms. Trump’s conduct and that of Secretary Clinton are inescapable.”

“In both her use of personal email and post-discovery preservation efforts, Ms. Trump appears to have done exactly what Secretary Clinton did — conduct over which President Trump and many members of Congress regularly lambasted Secretary Clinton and which, they asserted, demonstrated her unfitness for office,” said the group’s executive director, Austin R. Evers, in a letter to the top members of the House Oversight panel and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee will likely be led by Maryland Democrat Elijah Cummings in 2019. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump criticized his opponent Hillary Clinton for using a personal email account as secretary of state and dubbed her “untrustworthy,” often calling her “Crooked Hillary.” According to the Washington Post, Ivanka first used her personal email to contact Cabinet officials in early 2017 and sent hundreds of emails to White House aides, government officials, and her assistants. She has now come under fire not only from Democrats but also from fellow Republicans.

“Certainly I think it’s hypocritical,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told CNN.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ivanka claimed she was “unaware of some details of the records rule,” and one of her spokesmen said she only used her private email server before being briefed about the rules, adding that emails sent from that account “never contained classified information.”

“While transitioning into government, after she was given an official account but until the White House provided her the same guidance they had given others who started before she did, Ms. Trump sometimes used her personal account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family,” stated Peter Mirijanian, the spokesman for Ivanka Trump’s ethics counsel Abbe Lowell.