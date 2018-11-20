Facebook & Instagram Down Trend On Twitter As Users Continue Experiencing Outages

A hand holding an iphone with apps on screen
Tracy Le Blanc / Pexels
Social media users turn to Twitter as both Facebook and Instagram are experiencing technical issues this morning.

Facebook and Instagram are currently trending on Twitter as both social media platforms (desktop and mobile) have been reportedly experiencing outages this morning.

As daily Facebook users know, the social media platform experienced a brief outage roughly a week ago, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

USA Today reports a Facebook developer page – which cannot currently be accessed because of the outage – did confirm the social media giant was aware of the outage. The post published by Facebook developer Marissa Hoek reads, “Currently experiencing issues that may cause some API requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly. We are investigating the issue and working on a resolution.”

According to current Twitter trends, “#FacebookDown” has been tweeted over 37,000 times today and “#instagramdown” has been tweeted over 14,000 times. There have also been just shy of 16,000 referencing both Facebook and Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, many of those who have turned to Twitter this morning cannot help but appreciate the irony of how quickly they ran to Twitter to talk about not being able to access Facebook or Instagram.

“Facebook is down. Hello everyone. Welcome to Twitter. It’s nice you could join us,” on Twitter user joked.

Even Sesame Street’s official Twitter page reacted to the Facebook and Instagram outage.

A few hours have passed since the outages were initially reported, but hilarious commentary continues to pour in on Twitter as many still cannot access Facebook or Instagram.

Some even joked about fighting the urge before ultimately heading to Twitter to tweet about the lack of Facebook and Instagram.

Some seized an opportunity to tweet about just how many people this type of outage affected.

There were even a few users who pointed out that Twitter remained reliable and connected during the outage. Some even admitted they only knew about the outages on Facebook and Instagram because of the trending hashtags on Twitter.

According to a Facebook outage map – which can be viewed on the tweet below or at Down Detector – the outage appears to be affecting people on the east coast of the United States as well as a huge chunk of western Europe.

It was around 9 a.m. EST when Facebook and Instagram users started to report issues with the social media platforms.

While Instagram and Facebook appear to be working fine for some users, others are still experiencing outages.

Facebook-owned application WhatsApp has not been reported to have any connectivity issues. Facebook messenger users, however, are reporting intermittent issues as well.

USA Today– and several other media outlets – have attempted to reach out to both Facebook and Instagram for details on what caused the outage or when the sites and apps might be restored. Neither social media platform has yet to respond. Facebook has, however, confirmed the outage and their efforts to resolve the issue on Twitter.