Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Silence On Split From Shawn Booth: ‘I Really Did Think We’d Get Through It’

Sadly for Bachelor nation, another couple who met on the hit show has sadly bitten the dust.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this month, former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe called it quits with fiance Shawn Booth after months of rumors that the pair’s relationship was on the rocks. To announce the news to the public, Kaitlyn and Shawn shared a joint statement with multiple media outlets that confirmed that they had split. Other than that, Kaitlyn has remained relatively tight-lipped on the split until recently.

According to E! Online, Kaitlyn opened up about the split on the new episode of her podcast Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe. To start, she told listeners that the past few months have been really hard for her while also admitting that “I really did think we’d get through it,” as she spoke through near-tears.

“To be honest, I thought we would choose the road where we would end up together. I just never took our commitment, or being engaged, lightly at all. I had the mindset of doing whatever it took to make it work. And now realizing, maybe to a fault, with all the hard moments in life come life lessons and that’s what I need to take from all of this.”

Bristowe then told viewers that sometimes you need to just take a step back and think if what you’re fighting for is something that makes sense for your long-term happiness. The pair came to a crossroads three years into their relationship after realizing that there were some “important fundamental values” that were not lining up with each other. Kaitlyn also pointed out that there were a few things that the couple realized they would never see eye to eye on and that really hurt their relationship.

“But you need that foundation and you need that partnership if it’s going to last forever,” Bristowe told listeners.

The 33-year-old also took time to make sure that her fans knew that she and Shawn didn’t put on a show on social media and what fans saw on their Instagram account was real and genuine.

“I want to reiterate to people, what you saw on social media was real and what we had was real love.”

Another part of the breakup that was hard for Kaitlyn was the fact that she feels like she let Bachelor nation down. The show famously has a few couples who met on the show who are still together but sadly, the overwhelming majority of couples didn’t ever actually make it down the aisle.

One more tough part of the split is that the pair’s dog Tucker still lives with Shawn. Kaitlyn says that she still sees the dog from time to time but she really felt as though he was “almost the glue to our relationship.” And to end things, she thanked all of her fans for all of their well-wishes that they sent her after the breakup.

Now, Kaitlyn says that she is focused on moving forward and not looking back but also let fans know that she and Shawn will still remain friends.