Russian Instagram Model Sveta Bilyalova Teases Fans With Busty Bikini Snap

Sveta Bilyalova has built a massive following on Instagram and this Russian model is sharing plenty of tantalizing teases that keep her fans coming back for more. In Bilyalova’s latest bikini selfie, she’s flaunting her assets and the snap is practically going viral among those who love what she posts.

This Russian Instagram model is now based in Los Angeles, but in her latest Instagram post, she reveals that she has flown to Costa Rica. Sveta Bilyalova notes that she’s doing a variety of activities and shoots while she is there and she’s apparently staying at a Planet Hollywood Hotel.

In this new photo, Bilyalova is flaunting her stunning figure. Sveta is wearing either a bikini or a bra and panty set, and unfortunately, she didn’t tag the brand she is wearing. Regardless, the top is perfect for flaunting the Russian model’s ample cleavage and fans love the angle that showcases her taut abs and long, slim legs.

In the photo, Bilyalova is wearing a bracelet of some sort and unique sunglasses, and she has her hair swept back off her face. She’s standing on the balcony, seemingly of her hotel, with the gorgeous landscape in the background. Sveta is understandably wearing a big smile in the shot, and it’s hard to blame her considering where she is now.

Bilyalova has built up 6.3 million followers on Instagram, and more than 130,000 of them liked this latest post within the first couple of hours it was up. Earlier this month, a racy selfie that Sveta shared showing her at the Merit Royal Premium Hotel & Spa in Cyprus snagged a whopping 314,000 likes.

This particular photo showed the Russian model flaunting her cleavage in a white top that was open along the front and tied at her waist. She wore a short black denim skirt and gave a seriously sultry gaze as she looked at the camera.

It’s not always so serious with Bilyalova, however. This month she also shared a funny video clip showing her getting goofy in a car in Moscow and she obviously shared it to laugh at herself and allow others to laugh with her. This video went crazy on Sveta’s page, getting more than 2.6 million likes.

The 26-year-old Instagram star has previously been seen in the music video “Low Life” by Future and The Weeknd, and she’s snagging more and more projects and modeling gigs these days. Given Sveta Bilyalova’s stunning figure and appetite for success, her millions of fans are confident she’ll become a household name in no time.