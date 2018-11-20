WWE News: Huge Main Event Star On ‘Raw’ Written Off With Injury Angle, Possible Surgery, Return Unknown

An injury to a 'Raw' superstar will keep him off of television for quite some time.

The world of professional wrestling can be littered with injuries, and sometimes, they just happen to come all at the same time. Right now, it seems as if WWE is dealing with that very problem — and it is primarily happening on Monday Night Raw. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Alexa Bliss, and a couple of others have already been sidelined for months, and now, another main event star was written off last night. The time of his return isn’t quite known.

For those who didn’t watch last night, Braun Strowman was attacked by three superstars as recapped on Monday Night Raw. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin destroyed the monstrous performer — and even trapped him on the outside in order to inflict more damage.

With Strowman being held down, Corbin lifted the steel ring steps and slammed them down onto the elbow of Strowman. Strowman’s elbow was already up against another set of steps. It was quite the hard scene to watch from a fan’s vantage point, and the official website of WWE later reported that Braun Strowman had suffered a “shattered elbow” at the hands of the three Raw superstars.

Many have been wondering if that whole scene was a worked storyline angle for television, but it most certainly is not. As reported by PW Insider, Braun Strowman does have a legitimate elbow injury and will likely need surgery to correct it.

Fans may find it a bit confusing to have Strowman written off of WWE television, since he is such a huge part of the show right now. After the Survivor Series win, he was granted a WWE Universal Championship Match against Brock Lesnar — and was given a match against Baron Corbin at TLC as well.

The problem with these upcoming matches is that Strowman’s injury is legitimate, and needs to be checked out by medical professionals.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., Strowman is getting his elbow checked out this week to see if surgery is needed. He’s been dealing with bone spurs in that elbow for more than a year, and it has been quite problematic for him.

The angle last night on Raw concluded with Strowman telling officials that he couldn’t feel his fingers.

At this time, it is unknown if Braun Strowman will be able to make it back for his “Tables, Ladders, and Chairs” match against Baron Corbin at TLC next month. WWE could easily change the booking or drop the match due to the angle shot on Monday Night Raw. That whole situation is a “wait-and-see” type of thing.

It is believed that Braun Strowman will be able to return for the Royal Rumble in order to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. Again, though, that all depends on the severity of his elbow injury.

Monday Night Raw has suffered a rash of injuries in the last few months, and this latest one leaves a big hole in the roster.