Constance Nunes Goes Braless, Flaunts Major Cleavage In Sexy New Photo

Constance Nunes is showing off her famous curves yet again. The Car Masters: Rust to Riches star posted yet another racy photo to social media this week, and her fans are loving it.

On Tuesday, November 20, Constance Nunes took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing a revealing top, and a very glammed up look.

In the sexy snapshot, Constance wears a low cut top, skipping the bra. The TV personality’s ample cleavage is on full display in the photo, and she dons a bronzed makeup look with a slightly smoky eye, nude lip, and long dark lashes.

Nunes’ long dark hair is parted to the side, and is styled in soft curls. She completes her look with a gold bar necklace, ring, large hoop earrings, and a gold cuff bracelet on her left hand.

In the caption of the photo, the Instagram sensation reveals that make up artist Sarah Nelson is responsible for her glam look in the photo.

As many fans already know, Constance is the star of the Netflix original series, Car Masters: Rust to Riches. She is a skilled engine mechanic — one who specializes in American iron — and claims that muscle cars are her favorite.

Constance Nunes has been deemed a dream girl by many of her admirers, as she says she loves cars, dirt bikes, guys with tattoos, eating burgers, and drinking beer.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the model admitted during one interview with Maxim that if a man wants her attention he should ride up to her in a muscle car — or on a dirt bike — and have some “questionable tattoos” while rocking a Metallica t-shirt.

She also claims that her perfect date would be to grab some burgers and sip beer while eating on the tailgate of a truck. Nunes says that she needs to date someone who understands her sense of humor, laughs at her jokes, and can relate to her.

“I like someone who laughs at the dumb s*** I say. I need someone who finds my sense of humor appealing and relatable,” Constance admits, adding that she personally feels that she is sexiest when she is wearing high heels and absolutely nothing else.

In addition to posting sexy photos of herself on social media, Nunes also posts photos of cars that she is working on. This includes her own pet project, a beloved Mustang which she recently completed rebuilding.

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes on her show, which is currently streaming on Netflix.