Ariana Grande Fans Think The ‘Thank U, Next’ Music Video Will Reference Both ‘Mean Girls’ And ‘Legally Blonde’

The star has been feverishly posting pictures to social media with several references to the iconic films.

Breakup anthem of the year and Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande has taken the world by storm, gaining positive recognition in many cultural arenas, per the Inquisitr, including a hilarious tweet from the NBC drama This Is Us.

But the surprise hit-single — which references Grande’s famous ex-boyfriends Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Mac Miller, and Pete Davidson — has left “Arianators” wanting more. Ariana Grande promised her fans that they would get just that in a Twitter post which she made on Sunday, thanking her fans for making her song certified platinum and teasing that a music video was coming.

Naturally, a considerably loud buzz has started to bubble up around the highly anticipated music video — and after a series of social media posts from the artist on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts, fans are speculating that said video will make references to at least two cult-favorite teen movies: Mean Girls and Legally Blonde.

It all started with the release of the single itself, which, as MTV reports, had several eagle-eyed fans spotting “suspicious similarity” to the infamous burn book from Tina Fey’s hit-film-turned-Broadway-musical Mean Girls.

Billboard’s “Woman of the Year” added fuel to the rumor with a series of social media posts made yesterday, referencing the movie. On the star’s Twitter account, she posted a set of three photos of herself spending time with her friends Courtney Chipolone and Alex Luria, introducing them as “the plastics.”

meet the plastics ???? pic.twitter.com/G7UL2gZqDT — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 19, 2018

She proceeded to share each photo individually on her Instagram, each captioned with some of the film’s most iconic lines — such as “Yeah, but she’s my FIRST cousin,” and “would you like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?”

She revealed to her 135 million followers via her Instagram Story that all of the photos were “tea,” but “only a tiny sip” equaling to about 25 percent. Grande went on to tell one follower who asked for more that it would come tomorrow.

i’ll tell u more tomorrow ????☕️ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 19, 2018

It looks like Ariana Grande has delivered. Fast forward 24 hours to this morning, and another set of posts from the Sweetener singer had be made, offering up numerous references to yet another popular girl-power movie — Legally Blonde.

In the first of a set of three photos posted to her Instagram account, Grande is wearing an orange tank top while standing behind the iconic orange laptop that Elle Woods purchases in the film.

“Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed,” she captioned the photo, which had Harvard University as it’s location tag — another reference to the film.

She also shared a photo of her and her “new best friend” Jennifer Coolidge, who played Paulette, a nail technician who became best friends with Elle in the Legally Blonde franchise.

Fans went wild again over the homage to Reese Witherspoon’s hit film, which Grande revealed in her Instagram Story served as another 25 percent of the tea. But her admirers didn’t stop their sleuthing there — fans were able to figure out a third reference that, fingers crossed, will be employed in the “Thank U, Next” video that they’re anxiously awaiting.

In less than 20 minutes of the pop star having shared a new photo of a doll house to her Instagram account, fans were able to figure out a likely reference to Jennifer Garner’s fan-favorite flick 13 Going on 30.

Ariana Grande confirmed on her Instagram story that ‘13 Going On 30’ will be the 3/4 movie influence for the #thankunext video✨ pic.twitter.com/4wawnreSJb — PopBuzz (@popbuzz) November 20, 2018

This leaves one film left, and Grande isn’t giving fans any insight as to what it may be. She did, however, hint at what it definitely won’t be — Clueless, which the pop star said, via Twitter, had already been done, and done “very well,” at that, that it would not be the fourth film featured in the “Thank U, Next” video.

Because fans were so quick to figure out the 13 Going on 30 reference, the star said that she won’t be spilling any tea tomorrow — meaning that Ariana Grande’s biggest supporters will be left awaiting the last piece of the puzzle for a few days, at least.