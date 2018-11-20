Watch Serbia Vs Lithuania UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

Serbia can secure promotion to the UEFA Nations League 'B' tier with a win over Group C4 cellar-dwellers Lithuania on Tuesday.

Serbia faces their most important match since the World Cup in June when they take Lithuania in a Balkans vs. Baltics battle that could clinch promotion for the Serbs into the “B” tier of the UEFA Nations League and guarantee their spot in the 2020 European Championships qualifying playoffs. In effect, a second chance to qualify for UEFA Euro 2020 which for the first time will be held in 12 cities across the European continent. With Lithuania losing all five of its Nations League games so far, the odds of promotion for Serbia look favorable in the match that will live stream from Belgrade.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serbia vs. Lithuania UEFA Nations League Group C4 finale, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at 33,000-seat Partizan Stadium, also known as “The Temple of Football,” in Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday, November 20. In Lithuania, the game starts 9:45 p.m. Eastern European Time, while in the United Kingdom and Ireland the game gets underway at 7 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Tuesday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, November 21.

In addition, the Lithuanians have scored only twice in the tournament, playing in Group C4 which also includes Montenegro and Romania, but have allowed 12 past the keeper, according to 101GreatGoals.com. Serbia enters the match unbeaten, with three wins and a pair of draws — including a 1-0 win in Vilnius, Lithuania, in the Nations League opener on September 7, per Soccerway.

While a win seals promotion for Serbia, per Sky Sports, a draw combined with a win for Montenegro over Romania in a match taking place at the same time in Podgorica also clinches the group top spot for the Serbs. But a draw or loss for Serbia combined with a win by Romania vaults the Romanians to top of the group and into the “B” league for the 2020 edition of the UEFA Nations League.

Dusan Tadic scored Serbia’s lone goal, which was also the match-winner, against Lithuania on September 7. Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Serbia vs. Lithuania UEFA Nations League Group C4 decider, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but a seven-day free trial is available. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period, fans can watch the Serbia Eagles vs. Lithuania match at no charge.

Another way to watch the Serbia vs. Lithuania UEFA Nations League Group C4 showdown live stream online from Belgrade, Serbia, is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Serbia vs. Lithuania showdown streaming live on their TV sets. Univision Now will require login credentials from a cable or satellite TV subscription.

There is also a way to watch the Nations League game stream live for free without a login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial — and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Group C4 game live stream for free.

In Serbia, SportKlub 1 will carry the game, while in Lithuania, LRT Football has the rights. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the game will be broadcast by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the UK and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the Nations League showdown. Throughout much of Africa, the South Africa-based network Super Sport will offer the live stream.

In many Middle Eastern and African countries, BeIn SportsConnect will live stream the match. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of the Serbia vs. Lithuania UEFA Nations League Group C4 Matchday Six showdown, see LiveSoccerTV.