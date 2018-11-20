Paris Hilton’s Ex-Fiance Chris Zylka Wants His $2 Million Ring Back

The wedding is off, but Paris Hilton hasn’t given back the pricey ring that ex-fiance Chris Zylka got her when they got engaged in Aspen in January. Now, TMZ reports, The Leftovers actor wants the massive diamond back, and he has the law on his side.

California law says that since Hilton ended her engagement to Zylka, she has to return the ring if he wants it back. Although the actor hasn’t specifically asked her to return it yet, sources close to Zylka say that he does, in fact, want it.

The ring, which is valued at an eye-watering $2 million, is an enormous 20-carat diamond that reportedly took four months to craft. While most people might keep it under lock and key – or at least keep one eye constantly on it – Hilton lost the ring while dancing at a club in Miami in March.

Zylka and a search party that included music executive Mike Burns went searching for the ring, which was discovered in an ice bucket.

“The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over. Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky!” said Hilton on finding the ring.

The couple dated for two years before getting engaged earlier this year, though they were in no rush to head to the altar. The couple announced that they were postponing their marriage until August to accommodate their busy schedules. Then, Hilton ended things with Zylka a few weeks ago.

“Paris broke up with Chris a few weeks ago,” a source close to Hilton said. “Their relationship moved really quickly, and she realized he wasn’t right for her. She wishes him well and hopes they can remain friends.”

Hilton doesn’t seem to be letting the broken engagement slow her down, however. She is touring clubs and performing as a DJ. She is also promoting her latest fragrance, called Platinum Rush, the 24th scent that she has released so far.

According to her Twitter account, Hilton will be in Bahrain and Dubai this month to promote the perfume.

Zylka, on the other hand, plans to get back to his artistic passions.

“Chris will get back into acting and art, like his gallery pop-ups with Banksy during Art Basel,” said a source close to the couple.