Jennifer Garner Reportedly Spending Christmas On Romantic Getaway, Per ‘Us Weekly’

A source close to Jennifer Garner revealed to Us Weekly that the Love, Simon actress and her new beau, CEO John Miller, will spend Christmas together on a romantic getaway. The couple, who has reportedly been dating for the last six months, is taking their relationship to the next level by spending the holiday together.

“The relationship continues to be extremely serious John is head over heels in love with Jennifer,” Us Weekly’s source added.

Garner, who recently finalized her divorce from Justice League star Ben Affleck earlier this month, was seen on a date night with Miller around the same time — the two stepping out to a performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angele, E Online reported. The duo avoided being photographed together but was spotted arriving and leaving in the same car, looking happy to see one another.

“She’s been hanging out with him for the last few months and getting to know him. They have some friends in common and know some of the same people through their kids,” a source told E.

Miller has been a supportive force in Garner’s life since her very public intervention with Affleck, who entered a rehabilitation facility in August for the third time. Garner was famously photographed driving her now ex-husband to the facility looking visibly upset, as People Magazine reported. Affleck spent 40 days in the facility, finishing treatment in October. He and Garner share joint custody of their three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

“Jennifer is extremely happy with John. Jen has been thankful for John’s stable love and support during issues she has faced with [ex-husband Ben Affleck’s] sobriety. He isn’t jealous and understands Jen’s commitment to helping Ben,” a source told Us Weekly.

Miller, 40, is CEO and chairman of Cali Group, a tech company that uses technology to transform the restaurant and retail industries, per the company’s website. The company owns a chain of burger restaurants called CaliBurger, which uses robotics made by the tech company to aid in cooking such as flipping burgers, Us reported.

Recently divorced from concert violinist Caroline Campbell, Miller is the father of two children, ages 12 and 10. Campbell allegedly found out that her divorce from Miller had been finalized in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“Performed tonight in Texas with the always incredible and charismatic @chrisbottimusic and oh, apparently my divorce is finalized. I just found out on the internet,” Us Weekly reported of Campbell and Miller’s split.