‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Can’t Deny Her Feelings For Ben, Another Sad Character Exit

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be some big drama in Salem on Tuesday, Nov. 20. The storylines will bring joy and tears as fans tune in to see it all.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) be shocked to learn that her boyfriend Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) is the person who had set up Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) by planting evidence at the scene of the cabin fire.

Ciara had believed that she needed to stay away from Ben, especially after it looked like he may have started the fire, but now that she knows Tripp is to blame, everything will be different.

Ciara and Tripp’s relationship will reportedly implode, and the couple will officially call it quits. Of course, Ciara will likely run straight into the arms of Ben, whom she hasn’t been able to get out of her mind since their time at the cabin.

Ciara won’t be able to deny her feelings any longer, and she and Ben will finally share a kiss, which will seemingly lead to a relationship. Of course, Ciara’s mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will not be happy about the new coupling.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans likely see Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) be thrilled that Ciara and Tripp are over. She’s wanted Tripp for a while now, and it seems she has a clear path to him following his split with Ciara.

In the latest #DAYS, Ben exposes Tripp's deception to Ciara.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/WtJDdInYgd — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 20, 2018

In addition, viewers will also watch as Salem says goodbye to a beloved character. Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) will wrap up his four-year stint this week, and it will be capped off with a tearful goodbye.

Paul will say his final farewells to everyone in Salem, including his father John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and his brother Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Paul’s decision to leave town comes after he learned that his boyfriend Will Horton (Chandler Massey) still very much loved his former husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). Will’s returned memory proved to be the undoing in his relationship with Paul.

Paul will now travel to California to be closer to his mother, as Days of our Lives fans are sad to see him go. However, his departure does mean that Will and Sonny will finally be able to have the reunion many fans have been waiting years to see.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.