‘World’s Hottest Grandma’ Gina Stewart Goes Completely Naked On Instagram

Gina Stewart, who has been deemed the “World’s Hottest Grandma,” took to social media this week to share an extremely racy photo of herself.

According to a Nov. 20 report by Daily Mail, Gina Stewart has become known for posting photos of herself in barely-there outfits, but the “World’s Hottest Grandma” took it to the next level this week in a new Instagram photo. The 48-year-old model decided to wear nothing but her birthday suit in a completely naked snapshot of herself.

In the photo, Gina is seen sitting on a fur rug and doesn’t wear a stitch of clothing on her body. Her curves and ample cleavage are on full display, as her long, blonde hair is parted down the middle and hangs down her bare chest and back in soft curls.

In the caption of the photo, Stewart reveals that no one she be “ashamed of the naked truth,” and reveals that she sleeps naked, asking her followers if anyone else does the same.

As many fans already know, Gina is a 48-year-old mother-of-four. Her children span in age from age 4 to 27, and yes, she’s also a grandmother.

According to AOL, the model rose to fame when she made it to the finals of the Maxim’s Finest Australia contest earlier this year. Although she lost the competition, she was deemed the “World’s Hottest Grandma” during the process.

Gina Stewart later opened up about her toned body, revealing that she did have breast implants 11 years ago, but says that she is considering having them removed for “her health.”

“Once I got the implants, I thought that it was going make me the happiest girl in the whole world. Now that I’ve got breasts, I still get judged,” she told The Daily Mail back in July.

In addition, she says that she tries to live a chemical-free lifestyle, which includes an organic diet, and so coffee. “My mother always told me it was bad for you, and it was probably the only advice I’ve ever taken from her,” Stewart said.

As for Gina’s racy Instagram photos and modeling shots, the grandmother says that she’s not posting them for attention, but that she wants everyone to feel beautiful despite their looks or age.

“I think everyone is beautiful. I’m not doing this for attention as I hate it. I’m just trying to make a difference to inspire women not to rip each other apart,” the model told the NY Post.

Fans can keep up with “World’s Hottest Grandma” Gina Stewart via her Instagram page.