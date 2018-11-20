Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Flaunts Her Curves In Underwear Snap On Instagram

Jesy Nelson sure knows how to wow her fans. The Little Mix singer took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a sexy snap of herself wearing white underwear.

In the photo, the singer is sitting on a leopard printed white chair in a room rocking Calvin Klein underwear. The “Woman Like Me” hit maker has her legs crossed as she rests her hands on her thighs in a way that highlights her curves and compliments the 27-year old’s voluptuous figure. Nelson’s long auburn hair is down, cascading down the pop star’s back and shoulders. Nelson is wearing a face full of makeup in tones that compliment the color of her hair and skin. Nelson’s arm and hand tattoos are visible in the photo as is a small, delicate tattoo on her right side.

The British singe included a playful caption with her snap, joking that she put no effort into her looks.

“I woke up like this! (Definitely didn’t took me a very long time to master this pose),” she wrote in the caption underneath the snap.

The photo, which she shared with her 4.4 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 216,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments in about four hours.

The post’s comment section is filled with fire and heart-eyed emoji as well as comments from fans praising her for her fierceness.

“Calvin Klein should hire you as a model because girl,” one Instagram user wrote accompanied by three fire emoji. Another user added, “I’m so proud of you, it’s been so inspiring to see how your confidence has grown over the years.”

Nelson’s photo comes just hours after TV presenter Piers Morgan accused Little Mix of “using sex to sell albums,” as The Mirror is reporting. The Good Morning Britain host slammed the band for using nudity in the video for new track “Strip,” which shows the women naked and covered in insults.

With their video, the former X Factor winners are promoting body positivity through the song’s powerful message and visuals, encouraging people to embrace their own skin and ignore what others might say.

“What is empowering about this? Get your kit off, airbrush yourself to within an inch of your lives,” Morgan said on the show.

When asked if she was bothered by Morgan’s criticism, she responded: “Of course [not]. He’s a silly t**t,” according to The Mirror report.

In typical fashion, Morgan demanded an apology from the group during his Good Morning Britain appearance on Tuesday.