Mumford & Sons Postpones UK Tour Dates Due To ‘Ambitious’ Stage Design, Fans Are Furious

British folk-rock band Mumford & Sons announced on Monday that they were forced to postpone four upcoming shows in their U.K. tour due to “unforeseen logistical challenges” with their new stage set. The band shared a statement regarding the situation on social media, to which several fans responded in anger.

“As you may know, the Delta Tour is by far the most ambitious show we’ve put together and we have had to free up some space in the schedule to be able to execute it, given some obstacles that have come up in production,” the statement read.

The statement went on to say that Mumford & Sons unfortunately only realized after their Belfast show that it is not “humanly possible” to play the upcoming shows. As a result, the band will be rescheduling their Liverpool, Cardiff, Sheffield, and Manchester shows to 2019. Official dates for these shows have not yet been determined.

Original tickets will still be valid for the new dates, and refunds will be available for concertgoers who can’t make the rescheduled shows. The band will continue with their regular in-store record signings this week.

The new stage set that Mumford & Sons referred to debuted on Friday in Dublin. The band called the setup “groundbreaking,” according to NME. The stage featured two smaller upper levels with stairs on both ends leading to a longer stage in the center.

Many fans have expressed their disappointment in Mumford & Sons for their last-minute postponements, some stating that they have already paid for hotels and transportation and taken off from work, according to Manchester Evening News.

One Twitter user called the band out as “amateurs” for only realizing their obstacles a few days before the shows. Several people have suggested that Mumford & Sons use a regular stage and continue with the scheduled performances.

“This is not okay…I’ve paid for plane tickets and hotels…Logistical and technical challenges are not a decent enough reason to waste people’s money,” another user wrote.

Some fans are comparing the band’s decision to postpone to other artists who have found ways to perform despite challenges with their venues.

“Last month Becky Hill played her concert in the STREET in Manchester because of a burst pipe at the venue and you’re just giving up when people have planned their lives around seeing you?” someone said.

The rest of Mumford & Sons’ shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Newcastle, Nottingham, Nottingham, London, and Leeds will be performed as scheduled, Uproxx reported.