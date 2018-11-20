Barack Obama Suggests Donald Trump Is A Racist With ‘Mommy Issues’

Barack Obama suggested that “mommy issues” may be one of the reasons why Donald Trump is incapable of fixing the country’s problems during a speech on Monday evening.

The former U.S. President said during a talk at the Obama Foundation summit in Chicago that world leaders must solve problems around climate change, education, agriculture, among others, which according to him are not as hard to deal with as they may seem. As reported by the Daily Mail, Obama didn’t mention Trump by name, but he did say that the world “badly needs remaking” and that “the reason we don’t do it is because we are still confused, blind, shrouded with hate, anger, racism, mommy issues.”

Donald Trump once said his mother, Mary MacLeod Trump, who passed away in 2000, could be credited for “so much of what I’ve done and so much of what I’ve become.” But she was reportedly embarrassed by her son’s outrageous behavior in the 1990s when his personal life was usually plastered all over the tabloids, and his business experienced some tough times. She once even famously asked Trump’s first wife, Ivana, “What sort of son have I created?” after it became public knowledge he had cheated on her with Marla Maples and the two got divorced.

HAPPENING NOW: Former Pres. Barack Obama speaks at Obama Foundation summit in Chicago. https://t.co/taXyJ72DD1 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 19, 2018

Barack Obama has mainly refrained from directly criticizing his successor, and avoids using Trump’s name whenever he takes aim at the current administration since he left the White House. But while campaigning for the November 2018 midterms, Obama slammed Republicans for failing to hold President Trump accountable for many of his most extreme measures.

During a speech in September, the former U.S. President blasted called out the president by name and claimed he was “capitalizing on fear and anger,” adding “What happened to the Republican Party?” He also said that Donald Trump was a “symptom, not the cause” of larger issues in United States politics.

And during his conversation with author Dave Eggers at the Obama Foundation Summit, which was held at the Mariott Marquis hotel, Obama suggested that the country’s state has worsened in the two years since he left the Oval Office.

The former president once again stated that he believed the U.S. is the greatest place to be born, but when asked about a time he corrected his thought and said, “You’d choose now – or maybe two years ago.”

“What prevents us from implementing most of the things that we would probably collectively agree would make the world better is not the absence of technological solutions, it’s because there are humans involved and that the dynamics of the society.”

“The thing that inspires me whenever I come to these gatherings… is that this generation behind us is smarter, more sophisticated, more tolerant, more welcoming, more innovative, more creative, certainly than I was,” he added.