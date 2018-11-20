‘Dawson’s Creek’ Alum Joshua Jackson Steps Out With Rumored New Flame

Dawson’s Creek alum Joshua Jackson was spotted around Los Angeles with rumored new girlfriend Jodie Turner-Smith, the Daily Mail reported. Jackson, 40, was seen holding hands with Turner-Smith while getting coffee and running errands on Sunday.

Turner-Smith, 32, star of the TNT drama The Last Ship, was wearing a laid-back outfit for their romp around town. She was spotted wearing a yellow hoodie, ripped jeans, and laser cut loafers. Jackson, smile strapped on his face, was looking comfortable as well in a tee shirt and shorts, holding a cup of coffee.

Jackson, a former child actor who starred in the Mighty Ducks series as well as a slew of late 90’s teen movies, finished his run as therapist James Leeds in Broadway’s revival of Children of a Lesser God, which had its final performance in May.

Famously linked to longtime girlfriend Diane Kruger, the couple ended their 10-year romance in 2016.

“It wasn’t like an urgent, ‘Oh my god, I can’t sleep at night’ thing. Actually, it felt liberating, because I didn’t have to worry about that anymore, so I could immerse myself 100 percent into something else,” Kruger told Vulture about her split from Jackson. The 42-year old actress welcomed her first baby with The Walking Dead star, Norman Reedus, earlier this month.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

After a brief relationship with Cheddar TV host Alyssa Julya Smith, Jackson recalled enjoying the single life, and how different it was from his bachelor days a decade prior.

“Things have changed a little bit since last time I was single. Everything’s in your phone now. There’s no talking to people anymore. You talk to someone and they’re like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, no. We don’t do that anymore.’ It’s been quite a big change,” Jackson mused to Ellen Degeneres, US Weekly reported.

Turner-Smith, who was bumped to series regular of The Last Ship before it’s season 5 cancellation, will star in the upcoming SyFy series NightFlyers as Melantha Jhirl, a series based off of George R.R. Martin’s 1980 novella of the same name.

“But it’s just exciting to be a brown girl in this space. It’s sci-fi in actual space, but just in this sort of genre and everything, so that’s really exciting and it’s really exciting that George had that vision in the ’80s and that now we can finally sort of bring it to life,” Tuner-Smith told Entertainment Weekly of her being cast in the show.