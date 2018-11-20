Milo Manheim Not Going Home Empty-Handed After ‘DWTS’ Loss

Milo Manheim may not have nabbed the golden mirrorball trophy for his near-perfect season of performances on Dancing with the Stars, but he is walking away with much more than he bargained for.

The Disney star came in second to winners Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess. It was not revealed by what margin of error Manheim and Bones’ scores were in the competition.

Manheim’s finale performances were sheer perfection, earning the actor and his pro-partner Witney Carson perfect scores for both dances. While he may have not taken home the trophy, he instead has his arms full with the following blessings.

The actor’s friendship with Carson is rock solid. He even calls her “family” now. He took to Instagram to profess his feelings for his pal (as any 17-year-old would) and his statements have given his fans all the feels.

“Wittles. I know I’ve only known you for less than two months but you truly feel like a (little) big sister to me. Being in this show can be really hard sometimes but it’s easy to get through it knowing I get to see you every day. You make me laugh more than anyone I know. I can’t wait to be friends with you for a lifetime. I love you more than you love Matcha Tea. – P.S. These are my fav mems with you. Because you embarrass me every day by making me look like a fool on television, I thought I should embarrass you with these photos. Just keep swiping,” he wrote in the caption of his IG post.

On her end, Carson revealed during the finale episode that the best work she has ever done on the show has been alongside Manheim, a credit to his eagerness to allow her to lead him as a dance teacher and mentor. She has even reportedly invited Manheim to join her and her husband Carson McAllister in Utah for the holiday season.

During the finale, Manheim also scored the most with the judges, who applauded him for his professionalism and work ethic at such a young age. Carrie Ann Inaba likened him to Zendaya, who also competed on the series, calling him a “star” and that “big things” would be ahead in his future.

Michael Tran / Getty Images

Finally, and most importantly, he received love and praise from his parents Camryn Manheim and his father Jeffrey Brezovar. During their son’s appearance on Good Morning America the morning after his loss, Manheim with Brezovar told him that she would have a tinfoil mirrorball award waiting for him when he came home.

Milo Manheim will join the DWTS Live Tour for select dates beginning this winter.