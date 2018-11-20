‘Black Panther’ Coming Back To Theaters For One Day Only, For Free

The popular superhero movie will show in art house theaters nationwide November 27, including a live Q&A with director Ryan Coogler.

Filmgoers will have one more chance to return to Wakanda for one day on November 27, with a series of free screenings at art house cinemas nationwide of the acclaimed, popular superhero film Black Panther.

According to the announcement by Film Comment magazine and the Art House Convergence, which is presenting the screenings, they will take place at 13 theaters around the country on Tuesday, November 27, at 7 p.m. Eastern (4 p.m. Pacific.) A live Q&A with director Ryan Coogler will take place at Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael, California, and will be transmitted live to the other 12 locations after the completion of the film.

Leading up to the event, Black Panther fans can submit their questions to Coogler, using the Twitter hashtag “AskBlackPanther.” Those attending will also receive a year’s subscription to Film Comment.

While Black Panther is available on Blu-ray and DVD and is streaming on Netflix, the screenings on the 27th will give fans an opportunity to see the film on the big screen one more time or even for the first time.

Black Panther, based on the Marvel character, is set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda and features King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) doing battle with Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) over the crown of that kingdom. The film also stars Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Forest Whitaker.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

The first superhero movie of the MCU era to feature a mostly African-American cast, Black Panther earned $700 million at the domestic box office and $646 million overseas, making it the highest-grossing film of 2018, per statistics from Box Office Mojo. Meanwhile, the No. 2 film, Avengers: Infinity War, also featured many of the Black Panther characters. Black Panther is seen as a possible contender for Oscars, something rarely achieved by films in the superhero genre.

The theaters hosting the Black Panther showings are AFS Cinema in Austin, the Brattle Theatre in Boston, Sie FilmCenter in Denver, the Michigan Theater in Detroit, the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, O Cinema Wynwood in Miami, the Film Society of Lincoln Center in New York, the Garden Theatre in Princeton, the Ambler Theater near Philadelphia, the Digital Gym Cinema in San Diego, the Roxie Theater in San Francisco, the Christopher B. Smith Film Center in San Rafael, and the NorthWest Film Forum in Seattle.

Those interested in attending can obtain free tickets by contacting the individual theaters.