Sofia Richie Flaunts Tiny Waist During Night Out With Scott Disick & His Son

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were spotted out together in Calabasas this week, but they weren’t alone. The duo had the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s oldest son, Mason, in tow.

According to a Nov. 20 report by Daily Mail, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were photographed strolling the streets of Calabasas with little Mason this week, and Richie flaunted her tiny waist while they were at it.

Sofia donned a pair of black high-waisted, distressed jeans with holes in the knees and a matching black jacket. She also donned a gray crop top, which showed off her toned abs. The model wore her hair slicked back into a bun behind her head and sported a bronzed make up look with pink lips. She completed her outfit with a pair of black slides.

Meanwhile, Scott wore a pair of light gray cargo pants, white sneakers, and a brown hooded sweatshirt. He also sported a pair of dark sunglasses and carried a plastic bag in his left hand.

Mason, whose mother is reality star Kourtney Kardashian, walked next to his famous father and wore a pair of gray sweatpants, a white hooded sweatshirt, and completed his look with white Nike sneakers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it seems that Sofia Richie has officially been accepted into the Kardashian/Disick family. Although she has been dating Scott Disick for over a year, Kourtney Kardashian only recently began a personal relationship with the model.

Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia were spotted having dinner together earlier this month after sources claimed that the trio met to talk about some issues they had in co-parenting Kardashian and Disick’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The insider revealed that the dinner was “tense,” and looked more like a business meeting than a friendly sit-down.

However, last week Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia showed up to the same event in West Hollywood, and allegedly decided to try the dinner thing again. This time, it went smoothly, and a source says that the group was laughing and talking during their meal.

“They all sat at a table in front and Kourtney and Sofia were talking and laughing a lot. Everyone was talking and having a good time,” an insider says, adding that Disick and Richie didn’t show much PDA during their dinner with his baby mama. “Scott wasn’t showing any affection to Sofia at the table — no hand holding or arm around her or anything.”

