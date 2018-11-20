Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Tiny Bikini As She Lounges In Paradise

Model, actress, and swimwear designer Elizabeth Hurley never fails to stun her fans with her sizzling-hot bikini body and she has done it again with another snap she shared on Instagram. Hurley tends to be the best model possible when it comes to her swimwear line and that is definitely the case with this latest post as well.

Elizabeth Hurley frequently posts photos to her personal Instagram page flaunting her designs, but in this case, she posted a sexy teaser to the Instagram page for her swimwear line itself. Fans have been watching Hurley share numerous photos taken while she was visiting the Maldives a while back, and it looks like this is another one from that exotic vacation.

In this latest photo, Hurley is wearing her new Honey bikini that comes in a toffee color and is made of a metallic lycra. The string bikini features gold chain detailing and it is perfect for flaunting one’s bikini-ready curves while still providing moderate coverage.

Hurley, naturally, looks stunning in this bikini. The photo she shared showed her stretched out on a lounge chair, one arm held up to her tousled hair. She was also wearing oversized sunglasses, and let the bikini do the talking. There’s a hint of cleavage shown with this particular suit, and Liz’s amazing abs are on full display.

It looks like this latest shot was taken while Hurley was in the Maldives recently. As the Inquisitr previously detailed, the swimwear designer stayed on a small island called Milaidhoo and it looked like a heavenly vacation spot.

The 53-year-old icon reportedly keeps things simple when it comes to maintaining her stunning physique. Women’s Health notes that she starts her day with two mugs of warm water and goes with Greek yogurt, honey, and a banana for breakfast. Hurley keeps things simple with vegetable soup for lunch, and dinner is grilled chicken and lots of vegetables.

In terms of fitness, Hurley focuses on simply being on the move. She does squats as she brushes her teeth and takes a long walk each morning with her dogs. Liz also will do Pilates and yoga, but essentially, she seemingly keeps her routine simple.

Given Elizabeth Hurley’s amazing bikini-ready figure at the age of 53, there seems to be little doubt she’ll be rocking these types of pieces for many years yet to come. Hurley’s enviable figure looks stunning in whatever type of swimwear she wears, but this honey metallic piece is definitely a stunner.