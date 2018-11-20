Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Top Five Cooking Tips For The Perfect Thanksgiving Meal

Thanksgiving is around the corner and people all over the country are getting ready to prepare the traditional holiday feast. To make things easier, E! News resurrected model and author of Cravings Chrissy Teigen’s top five tips for making this year’s Thanksgiving meal one to remember.

1. How To Prepare The Perfect Thanksgiving Sweet Potato Mash

“You don’t have to roast or boil sweet potatoes for sweet potato mash. Cut 1/4 inch thin and add sugar, butter and heavy cream. Cook on low for 45 mins, mash mash times.”

2. Use Nilla Wafers For The Banana Bread Pudding

“Like an old school, traditional one too with cream cheese, vanilla, condensed milk, like super, super whipped and delicious with Nilla Wafers. Use the Nilla, it’s so good. They get all soft and mushy.”

3. You Aren’t Limited To The Turkey: Make Chicken Too

“I think the best turkey is equivalent to an OK chicken. You know what I mean? Like it’s just never gonna be as good. That’s why I’m making four chickens and one turkey. A turkey’s for the ‘gram.'”

4. Use Your Guest’s Favorite Ingredients

Chrissy responded to a fan asking what type of cheese to use for mac and cheese by saying that she likes to switch things up based on requests. Last Thanksgiving, she used her husband John Legend’s favorite cheese combo: cheddar and Monterey.

5. Don’t Eat Too Much During The Hours Leading Up To The Feast

“I really dislike when people have 3 o’clock Thanksgiving dinners. What is it about Thanksgiving that makes people eat at 3? So I try to have dinner at 7 or 8. The whole rest of the day is just little snacks. Don’t overdo it on your snacks or else nobody will eat dinner.”

On Sunday, Chrissy took to Twitter to ask her millions of fans which fast food restaurant meal they believed was the healthiest. She received plenty of ridiculous and hilarious responses that ranged from Subway sandwiches to Wendy’s chili.

Despite her warning that she only wanted to receive serious responses, many people ended up posting silly answers. One fan wrote that the healthiest meal was “water” while another suggested “vodka and water.”

One questionable fan decided that Taco Bell’s seven-layer burrito was the healthiest fast food meal they could think of.

Chrissy eventually put an end to the responses by posting, “I am *living* for what you guys think is healthy. You can stop now I can tell we’re all gonna die.”