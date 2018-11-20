Channing Tatum Encouraged To Strip For Charity By Mila Kunis & Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis took it upon themselves to plead with Channing Tatum for the sake of women everywhere to strip for charity, according to E! News.

Bell was co-hosting Jimmy Kimmel’s fourth annual (RED) Shopathon Monday that encourages viewers to donate and raise money to help fight AIDS. Many other famous faces also got involved in the cause, with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Will Ferrel, Brad Paisley, Chris Rock, and Zoe Saldana also showing their faces during the segment.

Another actress that also made an appearance was Mila Kunis, a long-time friend of Bell’s.

“Mila is here because she’s going to introduce a very special product,” Bell told viewers. Kunis played her part as a co-host, asking the audience, “OK, who here has heard of television? It’s a pretty hip audience! This is a (Vizio)RED 55-inch TV. Wait, guys! Just look at this crystal clear picture.”

On the television screen was Channing Tatum, playing the role of an illiterate veterinarian. Naturally, the two immediately started ogling him.

“It’s Channing Tatum!” Bell said. “He is pure man candy—and I’m telling you, I have a sweet tooth! This movie seems serious. I’m worried he won’t take his shirt off.”

Kunis hit back with, “He better take something off!”

It was at that point that Channing broke the fourth wall and addressed Bell and Kunis directly, chastising them for objectifying him.

“OK, really. I’m a serious actor, OK? All you care about is whether I’m going to take off [my shirt] or show some skin or something. I’m more than just a piece of meat. It’s true. I’m a piece of meat with feelings.”

After seeming slightly embarrassed about their comments, Tatum joined the pair of women on stage still dressed in his veterinarian’s clothing and told them he would forgive them, adding his holiday message into his statement as well.

“I forgive you for all the horrible things that you guys said about me. I really do,” he said. “Because Forgiveness is what the (RED) Shopathon is all about it.”

Afterward, he posed for a photo with Kimmel’s security guard, Guillermo Rodriguez, who shared that he is Tatum’s “biggest fan” and decided to get in on Bell and Kunis’ request as well.

“Now, how about one with your shirt off?” Rodriguez cheekily asked.

Tatum responded by jokily storming off the stage, while Kunis yelled behind him, “A little bit! Just the shoulder!”

From offstage, Tatum could be heard yelling back, “I’m not a piece of meat!”