Blake Shelton Is Having A Hard Time Giving Up His Sexiest Man Alive Title

Blake Shelton must cede the title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive to actor Idris Elba, and the struggle is real for the popular The Voice judge.

According to an ET Online report, the country singer doesn’t seem to want to let it go.

“Can I be honest? I feel like when I gave up my crown, sexy ended,” he said on The Voice red carpet on Monday. “It just ended in the world. So until I get it back, it doesn’t exist anymore.”

Next Shelton pulled out his jokes, and said, “I’m sure this new guy is a nice guy. He’s a great guy. I mean, I don’t see it myself. I’m really the only person I’ve ever seen it with, but…”

Although professionally, Shelton’s reign as the sexiest man alive is over, his personal life seems to be going great, according to a recent People report. Shelton, 42, and his girlfriend of three years Gwen Stefani, 49, plan to stay together forever and are madly in love. Despite the act that the country singer spends plenty of his time on The Voice and the rocker has a Las Vegas residency, the pair always finds time for each other amidst their hectic schedules.

The couple often takes time to slip away to Oklahoma to Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, and they’re reportedly spending time in the secluded area for the holidays. Usually, Stefani’s three children, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4, spend time there as well.

Meanwhile, the couple’s new Christmas-themed music video drops today for their song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

While they enjoy their lovefest despite Shelton’s loss of his sexy title, his ex-wife Miranda Lambert with her fellow Pistol Annies members Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley released a new album. Their first single “Got My Name Changed Back” tackled that feeling of relief when a divorce finalizes, and many fans believe the tune is about Shelton and Lambert’s breakup, according to a report from Fox News.

In a tweet, Lambert posted a video explaining the lyrics along with the caption, “It’s important for us to talk about stuff that we’ve been through in our lives with a spin of humor.”

Still, Lambert isn’t the only Annie who’s experienced divorce. Presley also got a divorce at one point, but now she’s married and expecting baby number two.

For now, Shelton is soothing his post sexiest man heartache enjoying time with his talented girlfriend and her children. Plus, his ex-wife is enjoying her life, too.