‘Sex And The City’ Fans Freak Out Over Plans To Kill Off Mr. Big In Third ‘SATC’ Movie

Fired-up fans say Kim Cattrall was smart to walk away from a script that reportedly would have focused on the aftermath of the death of Carrie' Bradshaw's longtime love.

Sex and the City fans have long been upset over the fact that a planned third movie based on the HBO series has been scrapped. But now viewers of the HBO hit are upset for a whole new reason: The reported death of Mr. Big, the iconic character played by Chris Noth from 1998 to 2004 on the TV series and in the 2008 and 2010 big screen films.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, journalist James Andrew Miller’s oral history of Sex and the City, titled “Sex and the City: 1, 2 & Out,” painted a dire picture for Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) longtime love John James Preston, aka Big. On his Origins podcast, Miller revealed that Mr. Big would have killed off in the third SATC movie.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Miller alleged that the death of Mr. Big was to happen “relatively early” in the film, reportedly of a sudden “heart attack in the shower.” The focus on the film would have been more about Carrie Bradshaw’s new life as a widow than about her fierce friendships with Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha (Kristen Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall).

It’s no surprise that Sex and the City fans were up in arms about the plans for Mr. Big, which had been set to begin production in October 2017. Many fans are now saying they are glad that the third movie was never made because they don’t want to see Carrie Bradshaw mourning over her dead husband. You can see some of the reaction from fired-up SATC fans below.

They really tried it and were really going to kill Big if a third #SATC movie happened. Ugh. I'm glad it didn't happen and Chris Noth told the truth about the corniness of the second movie. https://t.co/hLvA8TfeUj — Joan Smith (@TVandSheetMasks) November 20, 2018

The writers were planning to kill Mr. Big in SATC 3?? Thank god that trash isn’t being filmed! — k a t i e (@kfow89) November 20, 2018

the biggest load of poo I’ve ever read! @SJP kill mr big? What and watch Carrie CRY yet again just like when he dumped her at the alter! Who wants to see satc be depressing when what we all loved was shoes bags and funny lines from @KimCattrall who btw was the whole show — Lori (@LoriKnowsLuxury) November 20, 2018

Killing “Big”in the beginning of the 3rd film would have killed the film for me. Their relationship along with “the girls” was the reason why I watched the entire series, many, many, many times. Loved the 1st film. Hated the 2nd. #SATC — Sandi Margolis (@SandiMargolis) November 20, 2018

I just want to say shout out to @KimCattrall for not making the third SATC movie. She knew killing Big was the dumbest move of all time — Julia (@realslimjshadey) November 19, 2018

Ya can't have #SATC without Big. Period. — Erica Laderer (@EricaLaderer) November 19, 2018

For years, Sarah Jessica Parker had been a vocal champion for the third movie written by SATC scribe Michael Patrick King, telling theLos Angeles Times in 2011 that she believed the series had “one more story to tell.” Still, no one would have thought that story would have included the beloved character burying her husband.

As for the possibility of a revival of Sex and the City in today’s reboot crazed TV landscape, Parker recently told reporters she thinks the groundbreaking show looks “tone-deaf” 20 years later. While talking to reporters at the Deauville Film Festival, Parker pointed to the original series’ “lack of diversity” and admitted that SATC as it once appeared on HBO would never work today.

“You couldn’t make it today because of the lack of diversity on screen,” Parker said, per the Hollywood Reporter. “I personally think it would feel bizarre. I don’t know that you could do it with a different cast. I think that’s radical and interesting, but you can’t pretend it’s the same. It wouldn’t be a reboot as I understand it. If you came back and did six episodes, you’d have to acknowledge the city is not hospitable to those same ideas. You’d look like you were generationally removed from reality.”