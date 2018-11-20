Did The Right Couple Win ‘Dancing With The Stars’?

As an entire season of viewing ABC’s Dancing with the Stars commenced, did the right couple win the show’s coveted mirrorball trophy on the reality competition dance series after months of competition?

Fans were stunned by the announcement that Bobby Bones and pro-partner Sharna Burgess had taken home the mirrorball after a season of less-than-stellar scores and harsh critiques from the judges. The show quickly cut to the credits after the announcement of Bones’ name, keeping the cameras on the winning couple instead of the audience in attendance.

Just hours earlier, Burgess clapped back at a fan on Instagram as the couple surprisingly headed into the finals with this statement just hours before they hit the dance floor for the final time.

A viewer remarked to the longtime pro, “You are a great dancer and wonderful choreographer but sorry to say that Bobby Bones does not belong in the finals. This has become more of a popularity show than a dancing show. Best of luck.”

To that comment, Burgess responded, “Honey it’s always been a popularity AND a dance contest. Seasons vary but it’s not always the best that wins. If a dance competition is what you check out awesome shows like World of Dance that have no public vote.”

Kelsey McNeal / ABC

Her remarks came after the head-scratching elimination of Juan Pablo di Pace and his pro-partner Cheryl Burke, who were clearly one of the most skilled couples in the competition. The two were eliminated in the semifinals after receiving two perfect scores.

The finale gave fans lots of glitz, glamour, and the chance to see some of their eliminated favorites perform once again. It also showcased the final four celebrities, which included Bones, Milo Manheim, Evanna Lynch, and Alexis Ren, in reboot and freestyle dances.

During the finale, after Bones’ performance, he noted that he may not have won the judge’s votes but he hoped he had won the people’s votes. He also again remarked that he knew he was not the best dancer, but he did have the most fun.

Eric McCandless / ABC

After a freestyle performance that floored both the judges and the audience, the couple not only received a standing ovation but chants of Milo and Witney as they concluded their routine. The couple received two perfect scores for their performances and in the end, after a final online fan vote, came in second place.

Also bringing their all to the ballroom floor were Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe as well as Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten for the finale, who placed third and fourth, respectively.

There were calls for change throughout this season in particular as some of the more competent dancers were eliminated in favor of contestants with limited dance experience but a larger fan base.

In fact, some fans are begging the show to institute a judge’s save or to weigh the scores of the fans less heavily to lean the show more toward being about the best dancers, not the most popular.

What do you think? Do you believe a change is in order for the show to continue to maintain its fan base as it heads into its 28th season this spring?

Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC.