Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Recent Weight Loss In New Photo

Kelly showed off her curves at 'The Voice'.

Kelly Clarkson shared a stunning snap of herself backstage at The Voice this week, and fans couldn’t help but comment on just how happy and healthy the star’s looking right now after she recently opened up about her weight loss. Posting the snap to Instagram and across her other social media accounts on November 19, Kelly showed off her curves in a black figure-hugging dress which had many fans commenting on her new look.

The star gave a shout out to her glam team in the caption, listing all the different items she was wearing while also giving credit to her hair and make-up team for getting her ready to appear on The Voice as she sported a fun up-do and glamorous red lipstick.

After seeing Clarkson posing in her black dress, which featured an off the shoulder design and two panels of gold buttons down the torso, one fan wrote in the comments section, “Did she lose weight? Wow!!”

Another then wrote in the comments section, “I love how you’re slimming gracefully…need to [know] your diet girl.”

Fans also commented on Kelly’s recent weight loss on Twitter after seeing her on alongside her fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Jennifer Hudson on Season 15 of The Voice as the latest episode aired on NBC.

“@kelly_clarkson You are stunning! What book did you follow to lose the weight?” one The Voice viewer asked the “Since U Been Gone” singer as the show aired, replying to the same photo posted to her Twitter account. Another told the star, “You [are] smokin hot! How much weight have you lost? You look so good! @kelly_clarkson #VoiceTop13.”

Clarkson’s been pretty open about her recent weight loss, revealing earlier this year how she managed to drop the pounds.

But the mom of two also admitted that she hasn’t exactly been putting a lot of effort in when it comes to hitting the gym and exercising.

Sam Wasson / Getty Images

Speaking to Extra, she revealed that she hadn’t actually been working out to help her to lose weight.

“I’m not working out! I think people think I’m working out and I’m like, ‘Don’t think I’m going to come play some sport!'” Clarkson joked.

However, she did reveal that her impressive slimdown was due to a change in diet after she discovered that she had an auto-immune disease which caused her to take a good look at what she was putting into her body.

“I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book,” she shared, referring to The Plant Paradox by Steven R. Gundry.

“It’s basically about how we cook our food,” the former American Idol winner then continued, adding, “literally, I haven’t worked out at all!”

Kelly’s latest sweet photo from backstage at The Voice comes shortly after the Inquisitr reported that the singer shared an adorable photo of her two children paying her a visit just last week as she embraced them in a big hug in her dressing room.