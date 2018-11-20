Gabriela Giovanardi Poses Completely Naked In The Ocean In Instagram Snap

Gabriela Giovanardi leaves little to the imagination in a photo shoot she recently did for Playboy. The Italian beauty poses nude at the beach as she strategically places her arms over her body to cover herself up.

In the snap posted to the magazine’s Instagram account, the 23-year-old brunette bombshell is featured immersed in the water, which reaches up right below her buttocks. The model is turned sideways in a way that exposes her right side as she lifts her left arm up toward her neck. Her right hand is grabbing her left forearm in a way that covers her chest area. The position of her arms makes visible a tiny tattoo on the model’s left wrist.

Giovanardi’s wet brunette tresses cascade down her bare back as the Italian stunner holds her head slightly up toward the sky. The model has her eyes closed and lips lightly parted in a sensual yet meditative way. Giovanardi is posing for the photo in a gorgeous light green ocean and the sky behind her features strikes of pink, blue, and white, suggesting the photo might have been taken at sunset.

The magazine shared Giovanardi’s sultry photo in an attempt to brighten up the day of the onlookers.

“Spend the rest of your Monday with @gabrielagiovanardi and it won’t seem so bad,” the caption of the Playboy post reads.

The post racked up more than 37,000 likes and more than 160 comments in about 10 hours. Instagram users took to the comment section below the snap to compliment the dreamy shot and the beauty of the model in a host of languages including English, Spanish, Russian and Portuguese. The comment section was also filled with fire and heart-eyed emoji.

“Beautiful photo and beautiful model,” one English-speaking Instagram user wrote, while another added, “Such a nice photo.”

Giovanardi is best known for working with Guess and will star in the brand’s next campaign next to J Balvin, as Fashion Week Daily reports. In addition to Giovanardi and Balvin, the capsule campaign will also star models Sofia Jamora, Kara Del Toro, and Xian Mikol. According to the report, the ads were shot in Miami by photographer Tatiana Gerusova in an effort to reflect the spirit of Balvin’s Latin roots through the use of bold colors, street art, and tropical backgrounds.

Giovanardi has been linked to American actor and model Alex Pettyfer, with whom she was first seen around June of this year, as the Daily Mail reported at the time.