‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Will Get To See Leaderboard Favorites On Tour

Dancing with the Stars will hit the road this winter with a live tour.
ABC / Disney ABC Press
Fans will have the chance to see some of their top leaderboard favorites in the next month when the show hits the road with its DWTS Live: A Night To Remember Tour.

On the roster will be mirrorball winner Bobby Bones, Joe Amabile, John Schneider, Juan Pablo di Pace, Mary Lou Retton, and Milo Manheim.

The lineup was announced by show host Tom Bergeron prior to the final four couples taking to the floor for their Freestyle Dance.

The female pros that will be joining the tour are Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart. The male pros are Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Val Chmerkovskiy, Artem Chigvinstev, Sasha Farber, and Alan Bersten.

The tour will begin this winter with a brand-new production that will showcase every type of dance style as seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop.

There will only be one celebrity present at each show, their appearances dates are listed below.

Sat, Dec 15, 2018
Columbia, SC, Township Auditorium
Special Guest Star Bobby Bones

Sun, Dec 16, 2018
Augusta, GA, Bell Auditorium
Special Guest Star Bobby Bones

Tue, Dec 18, 2018
Birmingham, AL, BJCC Concert Hall
Special Guest Star Bobby Bones

Wed, Dec 19, 2018
Huntsville, AL, Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Special Guest Star John Schneider

Thu, Dec 20, 2018
Chattanooga, TN. Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Special Guest Star John Schneider

Fri, Dec 21, 2018
Knoxville, TN, Knoxville Civic Auditorium And Coliseum
Special Guest Star John Schneider

Thu, Dec 27, 2018
Charleston, WV, Charleston Municipal Auditorium
Special Guest Star John Schneider

Fri, Dec 28, 2018
Raleigh, NC, Memorial Auditorium At The Duke Energy For The Performing Arts
Special Guest Star John Schneider

Sat, Dec 29, 2018
Spartanburg, SC, Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Special Guest Star John Schneider

Sun, Dec 30, 2018
N. Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Special Guest Star John Schneider

Mon, Dec 31, 2018
Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium
Special Guest Star John Schneider

Wed, Jan 2, 2019
Richmond, VA, Altria Theater
Special Guest Star Milo Manheim

Thu, Jan 3, 2019
Pittsburgh, PA, Heinz Hall
Special Guest Star Milo Manheim

Fri, Jan 4, 2019
Verona, NY, Turning Stone
Special Guest Star Milo Manheim

Sat, Jan 5, 2019
Windsor, ON, Colosseum At Caesars
Special Guest Star Milo Manheim

Sun, Jan 6, 2019
Kitchener, ON, Centre In The Square
Special Guest Star Milo Manheim

Tue, Jan 8, 2019
Rochester, NY, Auditorium Theatre
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Wed, Jan 9, 2019
Washington, DC, The Theater At MGM National Harbor
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Thu, Jan 10, 2019
Baltimore, MD, Lyric Theater
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Fri, Jan 11, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Sat, Jan 12, 2019
Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Sun, Jan 13, 2019
Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Tue, Jan 15, 2019
New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Thu, Jan 17, 2019
Boston, MA, Wang Theater
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Fri, Jan 18, 2019
Boston, MA, Wang Theater
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Sat, Jan 19, 2019
Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Events Center
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Sun, Jan 20, 2019
Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Events Center
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Tue, Jan 22, 2019
Lancaster, PA, American Music Theater
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Wed, Jan 23, 2019
Lancaster, PA, American Music Theater
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Thu, Jan 24, 2019
Lancaster, PA, American Music Theater
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Fri, Jan 25, 2019
New Brunswick, NJ, State Theatre
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Sat, Jan 26, 2019
Philadelphia, PA, Metropolitan Opera House
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Sun, Jan 27, 2019
Buffalo, NY, Shea’s Performing Arts Center
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Tue, Jan 29, 2019
Akron, OH, Civic Theater
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Wed, Jan 30, 2019
Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Thu, Jan 31, 2019
Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theater
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Fri, Feb 1. 2019
Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theater At Old National Centre
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Sat, Feb 2, 2019
Rosemont, IL, Rosemont Theatre
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Mon, Feb 4, 2019
Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theatre
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Tue, Feb 5, 2019
Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre
Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Thu, Feb 7, 2019
Grand Prairie, TX, Verizon Theater At Grand Prairie
Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Fri, Feb 8, 2019
Sugar Land, TX
Smart Financial Centre
Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Sat, Feb 9, 2019
Memphis, TN, Orpheum Theatre
Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Sun, Feb 10, 2019
Nashville, TN, Grand Ole Opry
Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Mon, Feb 11, 2019
Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre
Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Wed, Feb 13, 2019
Hollywood, FL, Seminole Hard Rock
Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Thu, Feb 14, 2019
Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Fri, Feb 15, 2019
Sarasota, FL, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Sat, Feb 16, 2019
Orlando, FL, Bob Carr Theater
Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Sun, Feb 17, 2019
Jacksonville, FL, Moran Theatre
Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Tue, Feb 19, 2019
New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theater
Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Wed, Feb 20, 2019
Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall
Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Thu, Feb 21, 2019
San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre
Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Fri, Feb 22, 2019
McAllen, TX, McAllen PAC
Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Sat, Feb 23, 2019
Corpus Christi, TX, Selena Auditorium
No Guest Stars Announced As Yet

Sun, Feb 24, 2019
Midland, TX, Wagner Noel PAC
No Guest Stars Announced As Yet

Tue, Feb 26, 2019
Wichita, KS, Hartman Arena
No Guest Stars Announced As Yet

Wed, Feb 27, 2019
Amarillo, TX, Amarillo Civic Center
Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton

Thu, Feb 28, 2019
Albuquerque, NM, Kiva Auditorium
Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton

Sat, Mar 2, 2019
Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton

Sun, Mar 3, 2019
Long Beach, CA, Terrace Theatre / LBC PAC
Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton

Mon, Mar 4, 2019
Escondido, CA, California Center For The Arts
Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton

Tue, Mar 5, 2019
Las Vegas, NV, Smith Center
Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton

Thu, Mar 7, 2019
San Jose, CA, City National Civic
Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton

Fri, Mar 8, 2019
Reno, NV, Grand Theatre At Grand Sierra
Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton

Sat, Mar 9, 2019
Thousand Oaks, CA, Fred Kavli Theatre
Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton