‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Will Get To See Leaderboard Favorites On Tour

Fans will have the chance to see some of their top leaderboard favorites in the next month when the show hits the road with its DWTS Live: A Night To Remember Tour.

On the roster will be mirrorball winner Bobby Bones, Joe Amabile, John Schneider, Juan Pablo di Pace, Mary Lou Retton, and Milo Manheim.

The lineup was announced by show host Tom Bergeron prior to the final four couples taking to the floor for their Freestyle Dance.

The female pros that will be joining the tour are Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart. The male pros are Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Val Chmerkovskiy, Artem Chigvinstev, Sasha Farber, and Alan Bersten.

The tour will begin this winter with a brand-new production that will showcase every type of dance style as seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop.

There will only be one celebrity present at each show, their appearances dates are listed below.

Sat, Dec 15, 2018

Columbia, SC, Township Auditorium

Special Guest Star Bobby Bones

Sun, Dec 16, 2018

Augusta, GA, Bell Auditorium

Special Guest Star Bobby Bones

Tue, Dec 18, 2018

Birmingham, AL, BJCC Concert Hall

Special Guest Star Bobby Bones

Wed, Dec 19, 2018

Huntsville, AL, Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Special Guest Star John Schneider

Thu, Dec 20, 2018

Chattanooga, TN. Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Special Guest Star John Schneider

Fri, Dec 21, 2018

Knoxville, TN, Knoxville Civic Auditorium And Coliseum

Special Guest Star John Schneider

Thu, Dec 27, 2018

Charleston, WV, Charleston Municipal Auditorium

Special Guest Star John Schneider

Fri, Dec 28, 2018

Raleigh, NC, Memorial Auditorium At The Duke Energy For The Performing Arts

Special Guest Star John Schneider

Sat, Dec 29, 2018

Spartanburg, SC, Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Special Guest Star John Schneider

Sun, Dec 30, 2018

N. Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Special Guest Star John Schneider

Mon, Dec 31, 2018

Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

Special Guest Star John Schneider

Wed, Jan 2, 2019

Richmond, VA, Altria Theater

Special Guest Star Milo Manheim

Thu, Jan 3, 2019

Pittsburgh, PA, Heinz Hall

Special Guest Star Milo Manheim

Fri, Jan 4, 2019

Verona, NY, Turning Stone

Special Guest Star Milo Manheim

Sat, Jan 5, 2019

Windsor, ON, Colosseum At Caesars

Special Guest Star Milo Manheim

Sun, Jan 6, 2019

Kitchener, ON, Centre In The Square

Special Guest Star Milo Manheim

Tue, Jan 8, 2019

Rochester, NY, Auditorium Theatre

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Wed, Jan 9, 2019

Washington, DC, The Theater At MGM National Harbor

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Thu, Jan 10, 2019

Baltimore, MD, Lyric Theater

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Fri, Jan 11, 2019

Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Sat, Jan 12, 2019

Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Sun, Jan 13, 2019

Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Tue, Jan 15, 2019

New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Thu, Jan 17, 2019

Boston, MA, Wang Theater

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Fri, Jan 18, 2019

Boston, MA, Wang Theater

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Sat, Jan 19, 2019

Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Events Center

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Sun, Jan 20, 2019

Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Events Center

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Tue, Jan 22, 2019

Lancaster, PA, American Music Theater

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Wed, Jan 23, 2019

Lancaster, PA, American Music Theater

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Thu, Jan 24, 2019

Lancaster, PA, American Music Theater

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Fri, Jan 25, 2019

New Brunswick, NJ, State Theatre

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Sat, Jan 26, 2019

Philadelphia, PA, Metropolitan Opera House

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Sun, Jan 27, 2019

Buffalo, NY, Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Tue, Jan 29, 2019

Akron, OH, Civic Theater

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Wed, Jan 30, 2019

Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Thu, Jan 31, 2019

Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theater

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Fri, Feb 1. 2019

Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theater At Old National Centre

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Sat, Feb 2, 2019

Rosemont, IL, Rosemont Theatre

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Mon, Feb 4, 2019

Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theatre

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Tue, Feb 5, 2019

Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre

Guest Starring Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile

Thu, Feb 7, 2019

Grand Prairie, TX, Verizon Theater At Grand Prairie

Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Fri, Feb 8, 2019

Sugar Land, TX

Smart Financial Centre

Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Sat, Feb 9, 2019

Memphis, TN, Orpheum Theatre

Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Sun, Feb 10, 2019

Nashville, TN, Grand Ole Opry

Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Mon, Feb 11, 2019

Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Wed, Feb 13, 2019

Hollywood, FL, Seminole Hard Rock

Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Thu, Feb 14, 2019

Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Fri, Feb 15, 2019

Sarasota, FL, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Sat, Feb 16, 2019

Orlando, FL, Bob Carr Theater

Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Sun, Feb 17, 2019

Jacksonville, FL, Moran Theatre

Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Tue, Feb 19, 2019

New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theater

Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Wed, Feb 20, 2019

Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall

Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Thu, Feb 21, 2019

San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre

Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Fri, Feb 22, 2019

McAllen, TX, McAllen PAC

Guest Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace

Sat, Feb 23, 2019

Corpus Christi, TX, Selena Auditorium

No Guest Stars Announced As Yet

Sun, Feb 24, 2019

Midland, TX, Wagner Noel PAC

No Guest Stars Announced As Yet

Tue, Feb 26, 2019

Wichita, KS, Hartman Arena

No Guest Stars Announced As Yet

Wed, Feb 27, 2019

Amarillo, TX, Amarillo Civic Center

Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton

Thu, Feb 28, 2019

Albuquerque, NM, Kiva Auditorium

Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton

Sat, Mar 2, 2019

Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton

Sun, Mar 3, 2019

Long Beach, CA, Terrace Theatre / LBC PAC

Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton

Mon, Mar 4, 2019

Escondido, CA, California Center For The Arts

Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton

Tue, Mar 5, 2019

Las Vegas, NV, Smith Center

Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton

Thu, Mar 7, 2019

San Jose, CA, City National Civic

Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton

Fri, Mar 8, 2019

Reno, NV, Grand Theatre At Grand Sierra

Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton

Sat, Mar 9, 2019

Thousand Oaks, CA, Fred Kavli Theatre

Guest Starring Mary Lou Retton