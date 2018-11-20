Pregnant Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Thanksgiving Plans

Carrie's revealing her family plans for the holiday.

Pregnant Carrie Underwood is revealing her big Thanksgiving plans with her family as she and husband Mike Fisher prepare for the arrival of their second child. Speaking to CMT, Underwood revealed what she has planned for the big day on November 22, admitting that all she really wants this holiday season is to spend some downtime with her family after a busy few months.

While speaking to the outlet during a recent interview, Carrie recently said that she’s feeling thankful to have a happy, healthy family after a tough year that the Inquisitr previously reported saw her suffer three sad miscarriages and a nasty fall that left her with multiple stitches in her face and a broken wrist.

When asked what she’s thankful for this year, the pregnant country star replied, “I am thankful for, definitely my family. I just have the best. The best kid in the world and another one on the way.”

The “Love Wins” singer then added that another thing she’s thankful is just getting to be around her nearest and dearest after a busy few months following the release of her latest album, Cry Pretty, and her recent stint co-hosting the 2018 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley for their 11th consecutive year.

“I’m thankful that my busy season is about to slow down and I am going to get to really spend some time with them,” she said.

The star’s been open about her Thanksgiving traditions in the past, even revealing last year that she was spending her first holiday with her husband Mike Fisher, despite the couple marrying in 2010.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Underwood and her husband finally managed to spend the day together last year because of Fisher’s retirement from the NHL. Prior to that, the star admitted that he’d always been playing and wasn’t home to spend the holiday with her.

“For I think the first time in our relationship, my husband will actually be around for Thanksgiving, because he was a hockey player and he’s retired now,” the singer told Young Hollywood last year.

Carrie also revealed that she was looking forward to cooking for her man for the first time, seven years into their marriage.

“I’ll get to cook for him. He’s never seen my Thanksgiving skills,” she said, revealing that she’s a big planner when it comes to preparing for the holiday.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“I plan so far in advance and I have all my recipes, and I’ll, like, chop everything the night before and put it in baggies and stuff like that, so I can just (throw it all in the oven on Thanksgiving).”

Carrie and Mike haven’t confirmed exactly when they’ll be welcoming their second child into the world and giving their 3-year-old son Isaiah a little brother, though Country Living recently reported that it’s likely the couple’s second child is due in either January or February 2019.

As the Inquisitr shared, Underwood recently spoke candidly about her past miscarriages backstage at the 2018 CMA Awards on November 14 and said that she’s “blessed” to now be expecting her second baby.