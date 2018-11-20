‘RHOA’ Star Phaedra Parks ‘Body-Shamed’ For Posing In A Skimpy Swimsuit

Phaedra was slammed by fans after posing in a very skimpy swimsuit who claimed it went against her Christian faith.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks was “body-shamed” by trolls after showing off her curves in a skimpy swimsuit on Instagram. Per Celebrity Insider, the reality star was hit with a number of negative comments on the social media site after she posted two snaps of herself in a cut-out bathing suit while on vacation in Florida.

According to the site, a number of fans called out Phaedra for showing off so much skin because of her Christian faith, reportedly telling her in the comments section that “she is a good Christian woman and she needs to cover up” after seeing the new snaps.

The bathing suit photos showed Parks showing off a pretty serious amount of skin to her 2.3 million followers while sporting a low-cut animal print bathing suit that showed off her cleavage and tiny waist, with further cut-outs either side of her torso.

The first picture uploaded to Instagram featured the RHOA star posing for the camera with her hands on her waist, while she wrote in the caption, “When you know it’s cold at home but it’s still hot in #Miami” alongside a fire emoji.

The second photo showed her staring directly at the camera while showing off her swimwear, pulling her straight hair to the side as she posed.

Phaedra captioned that Instagram photo by writing, “#Miami #midnight #madness #Scorpio #season.”

She tagged her location for both photos as Bal Harbour, Florida.

But while some fans weren’t so impressed with the 45-year-old star showing off her skin in a bathing suit, others rushed to her defense after seeing the negative comments flooding her account.

Andrew Toth / Getty Images

Per Celebrity Insider, a number of Instagram users opted to hit back at the trolls, defending Parks’ right to pose in a swimsuit despite her strong faith.

“All of you leave her alone; I’m so sick and tired of so-called Christians judging other folks,” one fan said in part in her defence. “@phaedraparks Chile works it, sis, u looks fabulous, you are definitely goals straight haters. Jealousy is an evil thing.”

Another wrote on the social media site in defence of Phaedra’s skin-baring snaps, “Dang. You are looking amazing. All that hard work is paying off. Great job.”

“Posting about a public figure on the internet is what we all do. Attacking another person because they don’t agree with you is something else,” they then added in response to the haters.

Parks has been pretty open about her dedication to health and fitness in the past, with E! News reporting in 2012 that the star previously released her own workout video, titled Phine Body, with her former husband, Apollo Nida.

Phaedra served as a main castmember on The Real Housewives of Atlanta between seasons 3 and 9.