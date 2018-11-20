‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, November 19: Bill Apologizes To His Sons, Quinn Threatens To Crack Pam’s Head

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, November 19, states that Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) just did not understand how Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) let Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) walk free. Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) walked in and told their father that they were wondering about the same thing. Bill explained that he didn’t want to hurt Brooke, and that she could hold Ridge accountable for his deeds if she wanted to.

Liam then suggested that perhaps his father just wanted to impress Brooke, so that in the long-term he could win her back. He pointed out that his father has everything, and that is why he always wants somebody else’s stuff — or in this case, somebody else’s wife.

According to Soap Central, Bill told Liam and Wyatt that there were several issues that he needed to get off his chest with them. First on the agenda was the list of charities that Liam had wanted to support in his time as CEO of Spencer Publications. Bill wanted to know which of these needed funding and a building. He then revealed that he would be donating the Spectra building to the charity.

He also spoke to his sons about getting rid of the sword necklace he wears, because he no longer wanted to be that man. He said that he regretted using violence towards Liam, and that he wanted to be a father that he could honor. Liam admitted that the only reason his father could have hurt him so much was because he loved Bill.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn becomes irate when she overhears Pam tell Donna that she is the right woman for Eric. pic.twitter.com/PNufNDXdIS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 19, 2018

Ridge was looking at a photo of himself and Brooke when she entered their bedroom. When she told him that she had been with Bill until that point, he guessed that Bill had told her that he was a changed man. Ridge also told Brooke that Bill wanted her back. Brooke said that feelings were not a crime. When Ridge asked her if she felt anything for Bill, Brooke said that she felt gratitude towards him — and so should he. Bill had two opportunities to put Ridge in jail in recent weeks, and he didn’t.

Ridge then revealed that he sometimes did horrible things to protect the people that he loves. Brooke said that they are solid, but that she was afraid because his anger at Bill made him unpredictable. Ridge admitted that he was afraid of losing her. Brooke reassured her husband, and they kissed.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) set up the guest list, and Eric told Quinn that he wanted to add Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) and Charlie (Dick Christie). Pam entered, and wanted to speak to Eric alone. She then proceeded to tell him that she thought that Stephanie was communicating with her from beyond the grave.

She said that Stephanie wanted Eric to know that Donna really loved him — and that she was back for him. Eric said that if Stephanie had wanted him to know something, she would have hit him with a lightning bolt or something. He also told her that he was happily married to Quinn, and that she should respect it. He left the room.

Quinn entered the room and went off on Pam. She warned her that if she kept trying to turn Eric against her, she would crack her crazy head like an egg. Pam was shocked.