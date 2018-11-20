‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Georgia Gibbs Sizzles In Skimpy Red Bikini In Beach Snap On Instagram

Georgia Gibbs’ sultry photos and amazing body have earned her quite a following on Instagram. More recently, the Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snap of herself rocking skimpy bikinis and enjoying her sunny native country over the weekend.

In the latest snap, the 23-year-old blonde bombshell is posing on the sand near the ocean rocking an orange-red bikini as she holds her head up with her eyes closed. Gibbs is wearing a straight cut top that is strapless except for an off-the-shoulder detail on the left side. The bottom consists of a tiny double string bikini that sits relatively high up on her hips, which accentuates the model’s gorgeous figure. According to the post’s tags, the bikini she is wearing is by the brand Moana Bikini.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s hair is wet from the ocean, which she is wearing down giving the photo the perfect beach-ready vibe. To complete her look, Gibbs has an interesting oversized necklace that covers most of her neck area.

The model is holding her upper body up, propping her head toward the sky with her eyes closed and lips slightly parted in a rather seductive way.

In the caption, Gibbs stated that she gets “separation anxiety” when she is away from the ocean. Though the photo has no geotag, she included the hashtag “home,” suggesting she is in Australia.

The photo, which she shared with her 602,000 Instagram followers, received more than 17,700 likes and more than 130 comments.

“She excites delights inspires motivates on the sea shore but now it’s GG time so let’s all inspire encourage her and wish her the best,” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section underneath the photo.

In a previous post, Gibbs shared another sexy snap of herself in a white bikini that highlights her booty. In the caption, she discussed her struggle with acne. As the Daily Mail pointed out, the model has been struggling with the autoimmune disease in recent months, which she attributes to stress, anxiety, and fatigue.

“You may have noticed I’ve been a little less active and you may have seen my Instagram story sharing my skin situation… I’ve been diagnosed with an auto immune issue, that from the outside looks like a rash over my face but on the inside makes me feel pretty average!” she wrote in the caption of the photo.