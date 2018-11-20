‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hunter McGrady Flaunts Some Serious Cleavage In Instagram Snap

Hunter McGrady kicked off the week by sharing a sultry snap to celebrate the eventful weekend she had. The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated model took to her Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself in which she shows off her ample assets.

In the snap, McGrady is wearing a red spaghetti strap top featuring a low neckline that accentuates her curvy figure. The photo appears to the a selfie taken in a bathroom, which means the model is close to the camera. The blonde bombshell is looking straight at the onlooker with her eyes slightly squinted and lips lightly parted in a seductive way.

McGrady is wearing her dirty blonde tresses down and wavy, which she parted to the one side in a relaxed manner. Her makeup contours her face with a bronzed blush on her cheeks that contrasts with the highlighter applied to her cheekbones and around the eyes. She is rocking a dark brown smokey eyes, which compliments her sun-kissed skin.

In the caption, the model shared her enthusiasm for and thanked the opportunity to participate in the celebrity soccer match held in Miami on Saturday, a charity event hosted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Great American Capital Partners Sports.

McGrady went on to say that the look she is rocking in the snap is from her first night in Miami, which she felt great in. The snap, which the size-inclusive model shared with her 466,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 9,000 likes and nearly 100 comments in about 15 hours. The comment section under the post was filled with fire emoji and followers comments on her looks and fierceness.

“Wow you look amazing and are a wonderful role model,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “All hail the queen.”

As Hello Giggles pointed out at the time, McGrady posed nude for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition earlier this year, a platform she has since used to promote body positivity. In that vein, McGrady has stated she prefers the term size-inclusive model, rather than plus-sized or curvy.

“Sometimes the word ‘plus’ seems a little bit segregating,” she said, as quoted in the Hello Giggles report. “I think size-inclusive is awesome, curvy is great, plus-size is fine. Whatever you want to call it, it’s just important to keep inclusivity as the main narrative here.”

McGrady has come a long way in her journey. In fact, when she started modeling at the age 16, she wasn’t a body-inclusive model at all. She said she starved herself daily to maintain a slimmer figure until she discovered plus-size modeling at age 19. She has been promoting body positivity ever since.