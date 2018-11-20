Olivia Culpo Shows Off Toned Legs In Tiny Dress As She Waves Goodbye To Miami

Olivia Culpo has been extremely busy lately, but it seems like the model is taking a well-deserved break to head home for Thanksgiving.

The 26-year-old had been in Miami for the past few days to attend Sports Illustrated events, including a charity gala in partnership with the non-profit Best Buddies. But she’s now waving goodbye to the city that is home to her ex-boyfriend, NFL star Danny Amendola, and heading to her hometown of Rhode Island to spend the holidays with her family.

In her latest Instagram post, Olivia is seen showing off her long and toned legs while wearing a pretty black and pink Versace romper cut high on the thighs. She paired the eye-catching ensemble with black ankle boots with stiletto heels, which might not have been the best choice of footwear considering she was walking on sand. The former Miss Universe styled her brunette locks into a low bun and decided to keep her makeup to a minimum, as these pictures were taken at South Beach, Florida, when the temperatures soared to about 78F, according to the Daily Mail. And while she may have recently become single, Olivia sure isn’t going to let that stop her from having fun, as her social media page shows.

The I Feel Pretty actress took to her Instagram stories to let her fans know that she had touched down in Boston’s International Airport. She shared a clip of herself in a car singing her heart out, which she captioned “Home Sweet Home.” She also posted a video of a street sign that said “Olivia Culpo Way,” alongside the caption “When your street is named after you” and a laughing emoji. Olivia has been spending as much time as possible with her family ever since her very public breakup with Miami Dolphins star Danny Amendola.

The two split after reports surfaced claiming that her ex was spotted getting cozy with sports reporter Bianca Peters on the beach in Miami while Olivia was in Australia shooting for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. After seeing the flirty photos, Olivia reportedly called it quits — for the second time this year.

“She’s humiliated and p***ed off that he went behind her back like that. He was all over Bianca for everyone to see. She can’t believe he did that to her. It’s over,” an insider told Radar Online after the breakup.

She then pulled off a revenge move when she took to her Instagram to reveal that she would be keeping the $12,000 Rolex watch she had bought for Amendola’s birthday. “Looks like this is my present now,” she captioned the now-deleted post.