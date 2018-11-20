Bower wrote a post about the number of likes equaling self-worth and social media pushed back.

Katie Bower, a mommy blogger in Georgia, has received a harsh clap back from other social media users who think she has her priorities out of whack. Bower, whose blog is @BowerPowerblog on Instagram has 52,000 followers, recently expressed concern that her oldest child just wasn’t getting the same amount of likes as the other kids.

PageSix says that for her son’s sixth birthday, Bower worried aloud that one day her son would feel bad after seeing that his numbers were not as good as the likes his siblings got.

“Instagram never liked my Munchkin and it killed me inside. His photos never got as many likes. Never got comments. From a statistical point of view, he wasn’t as popular with everyone out there. I revealed this feeling because I know one day he will see the numbers and have to learn that his value is not in online approval. This is a hard lesson for anyone to learn and I’m thankful I have learned it.”

Readers struck back with anger.

“Your son is not a product.”

Even Chrissy Teigen, model, mom, and social media queen thought that Bower had gone too far.

“Oh. My. God. What in the hell??”

But Bower continued, wondering why her son Weston was not “scoring” the way her other kids did, says People Magazine.

“Maybe part of that was the pictures just never hit the algorithm right. Part might be because he was ‘the baby’ for a very short amount of time before his siblings were born.”

She adds that she wants to believe that the problem is something she has done wrong in posting at the wrong time versus something that was perhaps unlikeable about the child.

“I say all that because I want to believe that it wasn’t him… that it was on me. My insufficiency caused this statistical deficit because obviously my Munch should get ALL the love and squinty eyes are totally adorable.”

People responded on Twitter to say that Bower was a horrible person and a terrible mother. One Twitter user replied that the only thing that would hurt her son’s self-esteem was his mother.

“Omg this Instagram mommy blogger is celebrating her son’s bday by writing about how out of all her kids, he ‘statistically’ performs the worse on her Instagram. And she’s worried one day it will ruin his self-esteem.”

Users told Bower that the only way that the child would see the analytics was if his mother showed them to him, and they suggested that she should avoid doing this.

“How about the line ‘I say all that because I want to believe it wasn’t him… that it was on me.’ So she not only cares, but she thinks it’s HIS FAULT. I can’t believe there are the people our society encourages to procreate. I want to adopt them all.”

Bower later archived her post, but the responses on social media haven’t stopped.