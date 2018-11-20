Demi Rose Flaunts Curvy Backside In Wet Look Leggings Waterside After Thong Clad Booty Treatment

Instagram model Demi Rose flaunted her perfectly round backside in skin-tight leggings earlier today.

The Birmingham beauty makes no secret that she works hard to keep things tight and right especially when it comes to her signature derriere. Today, she proved she can make nearly any moment into a fitness moment when she worked out on a bricked surface near calm water and skyscrapers.

She took to her Instagram story to share clips of her workout today with her 7.8 million followers on the popular social media platform. The model donned a pink sports bra and high waisted, wet-look leggings, and her hair was pulled into a low ponytail that hung to her waist while she performed a series of squats beside the gently rippling water. She also busted out a fitness band to continue working her assets as her workout progressed. Rose used a yellow lamp to do some exercises in plank position as well.

Before her workout, the 23-year-old Rose underwent a non-surgical liposuction and cellulite fighting treatment in her own home. During the procedure, she wore a tiny black thong and nude sports bra that left little to the imagination while celebrity aesthetician Shane Cooper said he was “doing her second bespoke head to toe treatment. Everything I do is completely tailored to each client.”

Cooper also explained his focus for the famous backside. “For Demi, we are focusing on cellulite reduction, lifting, muscle toning, skin tightening, and body contouring,” wrote Cooper on the video he shared of her procedure.

He explained that every woman has cellulite, and his treatments can help reduce the appearance and increase body confidence.

During the non-invasive treatment, Rose laid atop a green towel on a bench in her kitchen, and her cat can be seen walking around while Cooper takes care of Rose’s “problem” areas. She passed the time by watching an episode of Friends on her TV.

According to a Daily Mail report, Rose is considering a move to Sunny Los Angeles even though she loves her life in Britain. She said, “Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school. But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films.”

“The plan is to move to Los Angeles as soon as I can get a working visa. I can’t be sure I am going to make it, but I want to try my best.”

She’s considering a relocation so that she’s closer to the Hollywood movie action.